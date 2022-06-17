Brandon Flynn, Brontez Purnell & More Announced as Special Guest Hosts for CIRCLE JERK Pride Performances

Circle Jerk, the critically acclaimed, Pulitzer PrizeÂ® Finalist piece has announced special guest hosts for its late-night performances in honor of Pride live at The Connelly Theater (220 E 4th Street) and live streamed online.

Every performance of Circle Jerk is available both in person and live streamed simultaneously.

Circle Jerk's upcoming wild, late-night Pride performances will be hosted by Philip Picardi (former editor-in-chief at OUT), Brontez Purnell (dancer, musician, film maker, author of "100 Boyfriends"), Brandon Flynn ("13 Reasons Why") and A'ziah 'Zola' King (writer, executive producer, erotic artist and social media personality).

Philip Picardi and Brontez Purnell will host the Pride performance on Friday, June 17th at 10:30pm. Brandon Flynn and A'ziah 'Zola' King will host the Pride performance on Saturday, June 18th at 10:30pm. Additional Pride performances are Friday, June 24th at 10:30pm and Saturday, June 25th at 3pm.

Previous Pride performances were hosted by the TonyÂ® and Olivier AwardÂ® winning writers of the internationally acclaimed, Six, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

In Circle Jerk, it's winter on Gaymen Island, a summer retreat for the homosexual rich and fame-ish. This off-season, two White Gay internet trolls hatch a plot to take back what's wrongfully theirs. Cancellations, meme schemes, and political and erotically flip flops abound as three actors playing nine parts play out this chaotic live-streamed descent into the high-energy, quick-change, low-brow shitpit of the internet.

With Circle Jerk, co-writers and performers Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, joined by Cat RodrÃ­guez, take inspiration from Charles Ludlam's The Mystery of Irma Vep and sci-fi genre films like Ex Machina to send up plotlines about the crisis of technology in relationship to humans and the concept of "reality." Circle Jerk is directed by Rory Pelsue and includes dramaturgy by Ariel Sibert.

The creative team for Circle Jerk includes video & co-lighting designer David Bengali, co-lighting designer & video associate Ted Boyce-Smith, scenic and props designer Stephanie Osin Cohen, sound designer Kathy Ruvuna, costume designer Cole McCarty, wig and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman, stage manager Codey Leroy Butler, production manager Violet Asmara Tafari, technical director Jesse Mattes, assistant stage manager Carolina Arboleda, assistant scenic designer and props manager Anthony Freitas, video associate Stivo Arnoczy, video engineer Ted Charles Brown, production electrician The Sovereign Candle - Kent Sprague and graphic designer Kameron Neal.

Miranda Gohh and Emma Orme co-produce this iteration of Circle Jerk. Salman Al-Rashid, Caroline Gart and Jeremy O. Harris serve as executive producers, with generous support from FourthWall Theatrical. Noah Eisenberg serves as co-producer and Steven Ebert serves as associate producer.

Circle Jerk was originally developed with Ars Nova's Makers Lab. It was also developed, in part, with support from Mitu's Artists-at-Home program.

In-person Pride Performance tickets start at $19. Livestream tickets for all performances are available on a sliding scale from $5.99-$49.99.