Marla Mindelle's THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Will Premiere Off-Broadway in September

The world premiere production of Marla Mindelle's new musical, The Big Gay Jamboree, will premiere off-Broadway this year! Directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, The Big Gay Jamboree, a brand-new original musical comedy, features a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, with music & lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. Performances begin on September 14, with an opening night set for October 1, 2024, at the Orpheum Theatre (126 2nd Avenue).

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm ET at www.biggayjamboreethemusical.com.

The Big Gay Jamboree centers on Stacey, who after blacking out from 18 Jägerbombs, wakes up hungover in the most terrifying place of all: an Off-Broadway musical. With no memory of how she got there, Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off, and figure out how the hell she's gonna escape this 1940's golden age musical...while a live audience watches. Starring and co-created by Marla Mindelle, the Obie- and Lucille Lortel Award winning actress/creator/gay genius behind the smash hit Titaníque, The Big Gay Jamboree is an outrageous new musical comedy that will leave you shook, cackling, and screaming "mother" at the stage.

Producers Sue Wagner and John Johnson commented, “Few things have given us greater hope in the future of the American theater than the recent renaissance we've seen happen downtown. We're excited to bring Marla back to Off-Broadway audiences, and welcome LuckyChap into the theatrical fray.”

LuckyChap commented, “We've been admiring Marla Mindelle's work for quite some time and our adoration only grew when we were blown away by Titaníque. We knew that we wanted to be a part of bringing Marla's The Big Gay Jamboree to the stage. We've been wanting to find a way into the theatre space and couldn't be more thrilled for this to be our first foray alongside the incredible team involved.”

The Big Gay Jamboree marks LuckyChap's theater debut.

The creative team for The Big Gay Jamboree includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), and Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design). Musical Supervision and Arrangements by David Dabbon and Casting is by Stephen Kopel.

Full casting is to be announced at a later date.