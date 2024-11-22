Blue Man Group Will Offer Black Friday Sale and Special Holiday Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group, which has played over 17,000 performances at its original home, the Astor Place Theatre has announced a Black Friday special. For a limited time from November 28-December 2, ticket buyers can save up to 50% on select performances to the original Off-Broadway show that has dazzled audiences worldwide for over 30 years.

Blue Man Group is a colorful, satirical and interactive spectacle for the senses. Those mysterious non-verbal Blue Men communicate through music, art and comedy to connect with audiences everywhere. Blue Man Group invites their audiences to embrace creativity and relish in the spectacular journey that takes place over the course of each show.

During the holiday season, the unpredictable Blue Men have surprises in store for their audiences. From December 16-December 24, performances will include a PVC-pipe rendition of “Jingle Bells.” On New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, December 31 at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., audiences at all three shows will be invited to enjoy special post-show countdown celebrations complete with party hats, noisemakers, a performance of “Auld Lang Syne” by the Blue Men and even a magical snowfall inside the theatre.



Starting the week of November 25, Blue Man Group will expand its performance schedule through December 31.

