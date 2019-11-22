BWW Review: The New Musical EINSTEIN'S DREAMS Makes Its Stunning NYC Premiere at 59E59 Theaters

"Maybe I have to reconcieve time altogether"

by Albert Einstein in Einstein's Dreams

The NYC premiere of Einstein's Dreams is now on stage at 59E59 Theaters through December 14. This intriguing, exciting new musical is directed by Cara Reichel and features a book and lyrics by Joanne Sydney Lessner, music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum with orchestrations by Joshua Rosenblum and Tim Peierls. Milton Granger is the music director and the movement director/associate director is Dax Valdes. The show is based on the 1992 internationally best-selling novel written by Alan Lightman. Einstein's Dreams is a theatrical jewel and a must see for musical theatre lovers and those who appreciate a beautifully executed story.

The tale is set in 1905 in and tells of Albert Einstein as a young man whose genius is certainly evident as he worked as a patent agent, often putting in long hours and falling asleep at his desk. The show depicts his workplace and also explores Einstein's dreams and imagined worlds where people experience both life's triumphs and trials. It is in his dreams that Einstein meets a beautiful and mystical woman, Josette who guides him to explore the mysteries of time as he develops his groundbreaking theories.

Zal Owen leads the cast and masters his role as Albert Einstein. Joining him in the company are Brennan Caldwell as Besso; Talia Cosentino as Josie; Stacia Fernandez as Hilda; Lisa Helmi Johanson as Anna; Michael McCoy as Klausen; Tess Primack as Marta/Mileva; Alexandra Silber as Josette; and Vishal Vaidya as Johannes. The cast is ideal as they portray the fascinating story with its inventive staging and a wonderful score.

The musical numbers make Einstein's Dreams shine on stage. Some of the many memorable ones are "Are You There" by Josette and Einstein; "The Great-Greats" by Anna, Hilda, Johannes, and Ensemble; "Relativity Rag" by Einstein and Ensemble; "I Will Never Let You Go" by Marta; "Now Backwards Moving is Time" by Mileva and Ensemble; and Einstein's Dreams by Josette and Einstein.

The Creative Team has done a magnificent job with the show. A centerpiece of the set is a huge timepiece with projections that complement the scenes. The Team includes scenic design by Isabel Mengyuan Le; costume design by Sidney Shannon; lighting design by Herrick Goldman; sound design by Kevin Heard; projection design by David Bengali. The Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth Ann Goodman and the Assistant Stage Manager is Michael Hernandez Phillips. The show's orchestrations are by Joshua Rosenblum and Tim Peierls.

Einstein's Dreams is a show like no other, a musical take on the life and legacy of one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th Century. See it while you can. We congratulate Val Day, Artistic Director and Brian Beirne, Managing Director for continuing to bring the finest in Off-Broadway shows to the Upper East Side stage.



Produced by Prospect Theater Company, Einstein's Dreams is being performed for a limited engagement through December 14. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7 PM; Saturday at 2 PM & 7 PM; and Sunday at 2 PM. Please contact the theatre for any holiday changes in the performance schedule. 59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues. To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit https://www.59e59.org/. The running time is 95 minutes with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine





