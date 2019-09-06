BWW Review: TECH SUPPORT at 59E59 Theaters â€“ A Unique Show that Entertains and Charms

"Do you ever feel like throwing away all your gadgets and taking a digital Sabbath?"

by Pamela in Tech Support

The NYC Off-Broadway premiere of Tech Support is currently on stage at 59E59 Theaters through September 21. Produced by Chatillion Stage Company, it is written and directed by Debra Whitfield. This clever and wonderfully performed romantic comedy offers a stark contrast between our modern age and times past.

Pamela Stark is an antique bookseller who is very stressed by all of the gadgets and technology she uses everyday. To make matters worse, there are difficulties surrounding her impending divorce. She is pushed to the limit when her home printer malfunctions and she attempts to get tech support from the manufacturer by phone. While navigating a frustrating call with the customer service agent, Chip, Pamela is thrust into time travel. She visits the past during they years of 1919, 1946, and 1978. In spite of the confusing, and differing situations, Pamela has experiences that are life-changing for the people she meets and for herself.

The talented, accomplished cast brings Debra Whitfield's unique and entertaining show to life with humor and heart. The company features Margo White as Pamela Stark; Ryan Avalos as All the Chips; Leanne Cabrera as Maise and Lupe; Lauriel Friedman as Tech Support Voice, Grace, and Tori; Mark Lotito as Charlie, Joe, and Biff. While White portrays Pamela throughout the show, the other members of the troupe assume multiple roles with ease.

Some of the memorable scenes include Pamela on the tech support call with Chip; Pamela arriving at Charlie's boarding house in the year 1919; Pamela and Maise's heartfelt discussion about pregnancy; Grace and Charlie expressing love for each other; and Pamela and Chip's movie date.

The design team has done a great job of bringing Tech Support to Theatre C at 59E59 Theaters, an intimate setting for the show. They include scenic design by Natalie Taylor Hart; lighting design by Deborah Constantine; costume design by Janice O'Donnell; sound design by Ed Matthew; sound design consultant, Carlene Stober; projection design by Elliott Forrest; props master, Cyrus Newitt; and hair and make up design by Inga Thrasher. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting. The production stage manager is Emely Zepeda.

For anyone who is even occasionally frustrated by the increase of technology in their everyday life, and longs for a simpler time, the themes expressed in Tech Support will be appreciated and enjoyed. See the show while you can on the Upper East Side Stage.

Tech Support is being performed for a limited engagement through Saturday, September 21. The show runs for 80 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule is Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM; and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office on 646-892-7999 or by visiting https://www.59e59.org/.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland





