BTC Names Jasmine A. Mitchell as Recipient of Directing Fellowship Program at NYTW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jasmine A. Mitchell is the recipient of this year’s Directing Fellowship program at New York Theatre Workshop. This BTC Directing Fellowship provides an annual salary and the opportunity to participate in the efforts of mounting a Broadway production. Each fellow in the cohort will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in their area of the industry, working alongside current industry leaders at the highest levels, learning the process of theater making from the executive, creative, and administrative areas. The Fellowship also provides mentorship and guidance from diverse professionals currently working in the industry.

Jasmine A. Mitchell is a distinguished director, writer, producer, and arts administrator dedicated to social change. As an anti-racist theater practitioner, Jasmine is committed to creating work that fosters healing for women and other marginalized groups. Born in Dominica and raised in the DC/Maryland/Virginia area, Jasmine brings a wealth of experience from her work with prominent theaters such as Woolly Mammoth, Mosaic, Rorschach, Young Playwrights Theatre, and the University of Maryland. She is also recognized for her achievements in the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival and as a Kennedy Center Kenan Fellow at the Hangar Theatre in New York.

Through the Directing Fellowship, Jasmine will work closely with NYTW’s leadership team, engaging with community stakeholders to gather feedback and advocate for the importance of community engagement within the broader theater community. Her efforts will contribute to the ongoing conversation around the role of theater in social justice and community building.

"New York Theatre Workshop is thrilled to welcome Jasmine A. Mitchell as our inaugural BTC Artistic Directing Fellow,” said NYTW Artistic Director Patricia McGregor. "Joining us from our esteemed colleges at Woolly Mammoth in DC, Jasmine is a natural leader and community builder who merges a dynamic artistic practice with a dedication to education to engagement. Her joyful intentionality and innovative mind will be major gifts to NYTW. I’m looking forward to working closely with her over the next year as we meet the challenges and opportunities of this moment in the field. One of my goals as AD is to share tools and pave the way for the next generation of leaders. Jasmine’s vision, integrity, and experience as both an artist and an administrator will surely serve her well in this position and in the future. I'm grateful to BTC and Amex for making this opportunity possible.”

Since the launch of the Fellowship in 2022, BTC, in sponsorship with American Express, has awarded the Directing Fellowship to support New-York based producer and director, TaNisha Fordham (2022) and Lanise Antoine Shelley (2023), a Haitian actress, director, podcaster and visual artist.

BTC continues to provide avenues for diverse professionals by placing them in various roles across the entertainment industry. BTC is breaking through the ‘Illusion of Inclusion’ to reshape the working ecosystem by providing paid opportunities that foster meaningful connections and excellence.

Comments