BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH Bilingual Performance Comes to Bryant Park This Week

Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca will take the stage for a bilingual performance of iconic show tunes. This highly anticipated event, titled Broadway En Spanglish, will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 7:00 PM in Bryant Park. The show promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of musical theater's most beloved contemporary tunes, infused with a delightful Mexican twist.

One of the highlights of this spectacular performance will be the live accompaniment by the renowned Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce. Their vibrant melodies and authentic Mariachi sound will add an extra layer of excitement and cultural richness to the show. Audiences can expect to be transported to a world where Broadway and Mexican traditions seamlessly intertwine. The show will also feature Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz) as a guest singer.

Broadway En Spanglish will showcase some of the most iconic contemporary tunes from popular shows such as Hamilton, Waitress, and Frozen. However, what sets this performance apart are the exciting new arrangements by Jaime Lozano. Lozano, widely regarded as a rising star in the world of musical theater, has masterfully infused these well-known songs with his unique vision, resulting in an unforgettable musical experience.

Florencia Cuenca, a Mexican singer-actor-writer-director with a lifetime of stage experience, will join Lozano on stage to deliver a bilingual performance like no other. Cuenca's passion for the arts and her deep connection to her Mexican heritage will shine through as she brings a fresh perspective to these beloved show tunes. Her dynamic presence and captivating voice are sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

For those interested in attending the Broadway En Spanglish event, more information can be found on the Bryant Park website at: https://bryantpark.org/calendar/event/joes-pub-broadway-en-spanglish

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the power of music and cultural fusion at Broadway En Spanglish. Join Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca, and Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce on August 9th at 7:00 PM in Bryant Park for a night that will celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of both Broadway and Mexican traditions. This bilingual showcase of iconic show tunes is a must-see event for theater enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Get ready to be transported to a world where the magic of Broadway meets the spirit of Mexico, creating an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

