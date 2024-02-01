BRINGER OF DOOM to be Presented Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre This Summer

After a powerhouse workshop last year, Joe Thristino's caustic comedy goes Off-Broadway and the landmark Players Theatre.

With a surprise visit from her estranged mother and her mother's young lover on tap, Lotte enlists an alcoholic ex-stand-up comedian to brutally "roast" the maligned pair at dinner. As the night ensues, however, even darker ulterior motives come to light and events take a madcap, morbid turn that nobody saw coming.

Bringer of Doom was also a 2022 Finalist for the Ambassador Theatre Group's Playwright's Prize.

Bringer of Doom will run JULY 25 - AUGUST 25 at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, New York City. The production will be directed production directed by Mark Koenig. Produced by Skimble Skamble Productions.