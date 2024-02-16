BLUE MAN GROUP Unveils Visual Technology Upgrades at Astor Place Theatre

Blue Man Group recently partnered with the renowned creative agency, Pretty Damn Sweet for visual upgrades to the production at Blue Man Group’s original home, the Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette Street).

“With new advancements in creative technology, it’s exciting to see a global entertainment brand such as Blue Man Group invest in pushing the production to the cutting edge,” said Pretty Damn Sweet co-founder Stephen Gifford. “Through this partnership, we’ve refreshed New York City’s Astor Place Theatre to take Blue Man Group audiences on a gorgeous abstract ride of humor, science, art, and more.”

A total of eight new screens have been installed to create a more immersive and engaging performance environment at the Astor Place Theatre. Throughout the performance, audiences will be captivated by new, state-of-the-art video content accompanying the Blue Men and band.



Since their debut in 1991, Blue Man Group has been an outrageous interactive spectacle for the senses. With a technological refresh, the iconic Blue Men will take their music, art, and comedy to exhilarating new heights.



About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Photo credit: Pretty Damn Sweet