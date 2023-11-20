BLUE MAN GROUP Expands Holiday Performance Schedule, Celebrates Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Blue Man Group will celebrate the holiday season with an expanded performance schedule at the Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette Street). Promising louder drummer boys and not-so-silent nights, the holiday schedule includes New Year's Eve and New Year's Day performances and provides more opportunities for audiences to make their holiday season extra bright.



After debuting more than 30 years ago and with over 17,000 performances in New York, Blue Man Group will celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday by offering up to 50 percent off tickets to select performances. The offer is available now through November 28 at blueman.com/new-york/offers/black-friday. The offer applies to select performances now through December 15, 2024.



Blue Man Group released their EP, Overjoy to the World, the first-ever holiday-themed project from the group. Across nine dazzling tracks, the collective revamp holiday classics like they've never been heard before, giving fresh spins with the use of PVC-constructed instruments on familiar holiday classics. The result is wide-eyed artistic exploration, humor, and the eccentric heart that's defined Blue Man Group.



About Blue Man Group:

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.



Blue Man Group show and ticket information is available here. Expanded Holiday Schedule

Thanksgiving week (November 21-27) schedule:

Tuesday, November 21 at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 22 at 2:00 PM

Wednesday, November 22 at 5:00 PM

Wednesday, November 22 at 8:00 PM

Friday. November 24 at 11:00 AM

Friday, November 24 at 2:00 PM

Friday, November 24 at 5:00 PM

Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 25 at 11:00 AM

Saturday, November 25 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, November 25 at 5:00 PM

Saturday, November 25 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 26 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM



Christmas week (December 19-25) schedule:

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Friday, December 22 at 5:00 PM

Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 23 at 11:00 AM

Saturday, December 23 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, December 23 at 5:00 PM

Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 24 at 11:00 AM

Sunday, December 24 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, December 24 at 5:00 PM



New Year's week (December 26-January 1):

Tuesday, December 26 at 11:00 AM

Tuesday, December 26 at 2:00 PM

Tuesday, December 26 at 5:00 PM

Tuesday, December 26 at 8:00 PM

Wednesday, December 27 at 11:00 AM

Wednesday, December 27 at 2:00 PM

Wednesday, December 27 at 5:00 PM

Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM

Thursday, December 28 at 11:00 AM

Thursday, December 28 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, December 28 at 5:00 PM

Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM

Friday, December 29 at 11:00 AM

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM

Friday, December 29 at 5:00 PM

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 30 at 11:00 AM

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM

Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM

Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 PM

Monday, January 1 at 1:00 PM

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM

Monday, January 1 at 7:00 PM

Photo credit: Tricia Baron