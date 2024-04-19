BLUE MAN GROUP Sensory-Friendly Performance Now On Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group will present a sensory-friendly performance of their full-length show on Sunday, October 6 at 2:00 PM at Astor Place Theatre.



Honoring Autism Awareness this month, specially priced tickets for this performance are on sale now and can be purchased at http://blueman.com/new-york/buy-tickets/sensory-friendly.

Blue Man Group will partner with YAI for this special performance. YAI and its network of affiliate agencies offer children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) a comprehensive range of services. Committed to seeing beyond disability, YAI provides opportunities for people to live, love, work, and learn in their communities. A portion of each ticket sold will go directly to the partner organization in each city.



Slight modifications will be made to reduce sound and light levels at various moments throughout the shows, and the Blue Men will limit their audience interaction. Quiet spaces outside the theaters will also offer a calm environment to families needing a sensory break, and earplugs or headphones are available upon request. Please note, the full-length, 90-minute performances will include strobe lights.

