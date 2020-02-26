BLUE MAN GROUP New York Announces New Resident General Manager Of The Astor Place Theatre

Blue Man Group New York, the original home of the international entertainment phenomenon, proudly announces the appointment of Tim Robinson as the new Resident General Manager of the Astor Place Theatre. Robinson joins Blue Man Group with more than 25 years of professional entertainment management around the country, including the Paul Taylor Dance Company in New York, Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas and the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.

"Tim's unique experience in managing theatrical venues, working with performing arts groups and knowledge of the New York City entertainment environment make him the perfect choice to join our equally unique and long running family at the Astor Place Theatre," said Mary Grisolano, Blue Man Group Managing Director. "His vision for Blue Man Group New York includes new ways for the show to connect with audiences and more opportunities for the Blue Men to interact with the iconic city of their origin."

In this new position, Robinson will oversee the New York production and work to ensure Blue Man Group maintains its status as one of the most beloved and longest running off-Broadway shows in New York City.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Blue Man Group-Astor community at a time of unprecedented recognition and visibility as a pioneering and quintessential New York City live performance-art experience," said Robinson. "I see an opportunity to introduce a new generation of New Yorkers to this must-see entertainment phenomenon, and to continue to provide theater-goers from all over the world with a truly unexpected show filled with music, art, comedy and audience interaction."

A trained classical guitarist at the University of Cincinnati, Robinson received a B.S. in Music Management from the University of Evansville in Indiana.





