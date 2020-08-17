BILLY MASTERS LIVE to Present a NAKED BOYS SINGING Reunion

Billy Masters LIVE airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3PM Eastern / Noon Pacific.

Since the pandemic began in March, comedian and Syndicated columnist Billy Masters began twice-weekly broadcasts - basically to keep people entertained during quarantine. Billy Masters LIVE airs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3PM Eastern / Noon Pacific. It can be seen on our Youtube channel, Billy Masters TV, or on BillyMasters.com/TV.

This week has been dubbed "Reunion Week".

On Tuesday, August 18th, the cast and creative forces behind Naked Boys Singing! will assemble for a special walk down memory lane. What was billed as "a very original musical revue" was conceived in 1998 as a way to save the Celebration Theatre in West Hollywood by the company's artistic director, Robert Schrock. Not only did the show work in WeHo, it has since gone on to spawn countless companies around the world and was immortalized in a 2007 film of the same name. Included on this special episode of Billy Masters LIVE will be director Robert Schrock, choreographer Travis Payne, composers Mark Winkler and David Pevsner, publicist Ken Werther, and original cast members, Brian Beacock, Mike Haboush, Tod Macofsky, and Trance Thompson.

Billy Masters LIVE is a throwback to talk shows of the past with long-form interviews and witty banter amongst diverse guests. All of the shows are archived on the Youtube channel, Billy Masters TV. As a comedian, Billy Masters has been seen around the country performing stand-up and hosting various festivals and benefits. This month, his self-titled weekly column is celebrating 25 years of worldwide syndication. Billy can be found online at www.BillyMasters.com.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You