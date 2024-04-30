Nancy Anderson and Stephanie Gibson Will Lead Reading of DAVID AND GOLIATH!

The reading is on Monday, May 20th at 7pm.
A sneak peek reading of the comedy 'David and Goliath!' will take place at the new Asylum NYC on Monday, May 20th at 7pm.
The play follows Academy Award-winning actress Amelia Hall-a paranoid, pill-popping divorcee-who has accidentally put herself back on the market. While attempting to date, she must survive backstabbing Hollywood with the help of her teenage runaway assistant.
The reading stars Olivier-nominee Nancy Anderson* (Charles Busch's 'The Confession of Lily Dare'), Stephanie Gibson* (Broadway's 'Cinderella'), Alex Hernandez* (Amazon's 'The Peripheral'), newcomer Nicky Little and stage directions by Robert Hooghkirk ('Spamilton' tour). Written and directed by Ricky Dunlop.
The new Asylum NYC is located at 123 E 24th Street in Manhattan. Tickets can be purchased online at www.asylumnyc.com.
For questions or requests, please email ricky@rickydunlop.com.
*Actors appear in this approved showcase courtesy of Actors' Equity Association
