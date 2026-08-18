BIG FEELINGS to Return Off-Broadway for Limited Run This Fall

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Big Feelings, a one-person play by Ryan Drake (you don't have to do anything), directed by Sammy Zeisel (Gooey's Toxic Aquatic Adventure), and featuring Julia Greer (Athena, RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR) will return Off-Broadway this September, following its sold-out run this summer.

Big Feelings will begin performances on Sunday, September 13 and run through Friday, October 9 at The Cell Theatre's Gallery Space (338 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011). Tickets will start at $45 and go on sale this Friday, August 21 at 12pm ET.

It's Ms. Joy's last day teaching you in 1st Grade and she wants to tell you something that hurt her feelings. How do we spell feelings? When should we ask for forgiveness? Could you come up and draw it on the board? Don't worry, I know it can be tricky but you'll figure it all out soon enough, kids always do.

Set inside a classroom, Big Feelings places audiences directly in the room with Ms. Joy for an intimate, audience-integrated experience.

“I'm thinking back to meetings in May when we worried people wouldn't want to come to an immersive, interactive solo play in the middle of hot, hot July,” says Drake. “So the outpouring of excitement and support for Big Feelings this summer has gone so far beyond our expectations. The process of Big Feelings in collaboration with Sammy and Julia has been one of equal parts play and rigor, the kind of collaboration that reminds you why we make theater in the first place. We are overjoyed to have the opportunity to extend the run and find an even larger audience for the play.”

Big Feelings will feature scenic design by Silin Chen (Constance: A Confession), lighting design by Finn Bamber (Caught in the Groove), and sound design by Joyce Ciesil (The Approach).

Drake's last play, you don't have to do anything, was named one of New York Magazine's Best Plays of 2024. He has been praised by TheaterMania for his “nuanced and delicate touch.”

Capacity is limited to 20 seats per performance. Please note that late seating will not be permitted. To learn more about the production, please visit BigFeelingsThePlay.com for more information.

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