BIG ASS SECRET to Present Mini Concert at 2024 International Human Rights Art Festival

The new musical BIG ASS SECRET by Justin Anthony Long presents a mini-concert tonight, December 11th, in NYC as part of the 2024 International Human Rights Art Festival's Celebration of LGBTQIA+. The concert stars John Ververis, Autumn Hurlbert (Tammy Faye, Something Rotten, Legally Blonde), Joey Urgino, Vidushi Goyal (That Parenting Musical), Javon Le Roy Thomas, & Vicky Fleisch. Concert details & ticket info below.

BIG ASS SECRET is produced by Jonny Lee Jr. (Soft Power & Pacific Overtures at Signature Theatre), choreographed & co-directed by Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), music directed by Nicholas Connell (Titanique), with orchestrations by Noah Prizant.

In BIG ASS SECRET, Florida high schooler Jimmy Short navigates first love, friendship, family, religion, and being secretly gay in this funny and heartfelt coming-of-age musical about the struggles and joys of being LGBTQ+ in a modern repressive world. Past trauma around the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the expansion of the "don't say gay" legislation, and good old teenage angst stand in Jimmy's way of embracing his true identity. When an unexpected Queer role model emerges, Jimmy finally finds the courage to come out, take his shot at young love, say goodbye to lost time, and live an authentic life.

With an original pop/rock score in the vein of Harry Styles, Chappell Roan, Meghan Trainor, and Bruno Mars, Big Ass Secret intends to meld the worlds of musical theatre and pop together, making for an electric, timely piece of musical theatre with big feelings that evokes laughter, love, joy, and hope.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

BIG ASS SECRET is a semi-finalist for the 2025 Stanley Drama Award.

BIG ASS SECRET

Int'l Human Rights Art Festival: Celebrations of LGBTQIA+

December 11th, 2024 at 8:30pm

The Tank NYC, 312 W. 36th St., NY, NY

