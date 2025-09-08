BARBA: BRAZILIAN BODY PERCUSSION MUSICAL to Have Spanish Language Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out Off-Broadway engagement in New York City, BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical will embark on its next transformative chapter with a workshop production at Teatro Espressivo in San José, Costa Rica, from September 11-28, 2025. Tickets are available here. For more information, please visit www.barbamusical.com.

This special staging will be performed in Spanish, marking the musical’s first full presentation in another language and extending its reach to new audiences across the globe.

BARBA traces the remarkable life of Brazilian body percussion visionary Fernando Barba, founder of the celebrated ensemble Barbatuques. With ingenious use of the human body as a musical instrument, the musical explores creativity, legacy, and resilience—especially after Barba receives a life-altering medical diagnosis.

An International Creative Ensemble for The Costa Rica workshop introduces a globally-sourced production team: Carlos Bauzys (Brazil/Miami) Co-creator, co-book writer, composer, and music director; Kim Bixler (Los Angeles) – Co-creator, co-book writer, and lyricist; Guy Retallack (London) – Director; Rodrigo Varandas (Brazil/Los Angeles) – Choreographer; Matthew Graham (Edmonton, Canada), Assistant Music Director and Performer; Rafael Esteban Arias Castro (Costa Rica) Producer; and Adrián Castro Baeza (Costa Rica) - Associate Producer. Additional music by Fernando Barba and based on “Sound from the Start: A Body Percussion Story” by Fernando Barba and his sister Dr. Renata “Tata” Ferraz-Torres.

The NYC performances emerged from R.Evolución Latina’s Beyond Workshop Series 2024, where a dynamic group of artists from across Latin America, South America, Europe, the Caribbean, and New York came together under the direction of Luis Salgado and the musical theater vision of Carlos Bauzys and Kim Bixler BroadwayWorld- Making a Difference Through the Arts. The five-day limited run not only sold out, but also offered family matinees and talkbacks, including deeply moving moments with Barba’s sister, Tata. In March 2025, the BARBA team performed in Hollywood, California at an event produced by the Foundation of New American Musicals. Now, the Costa Rica workshop production offers an immersive continuation of that collaborative spirit, focusing on exploration, development, and connection with local performers and audiences in San José.