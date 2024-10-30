BABA YAGA AND THE FIREBIRD to be Presented at New Victory Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Victory LabWorks alumni Anton Dudley and Faye Chiao will make their mainstage debut at the New Victory Theater this November, embodying a host of hilarious characters in Baba Yaga and the Firebird. Drawing on personas and scenarios from classic Slavic folklore, this brand new musical adventure is recommended for ages 7+ and runs from November 9 - November 17.



“It’s always special when our LabWorks alumni return to stage their works at the New Victory,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “Through the LabWorks program, which supports artists making theater for young audiences, Anton and Faye have sculpted this show into something really robust yet intimate - including playing all 17 characters themselves! We look forward to kids and families discovering this heartfelt, hilarious and wholly unique show this season.”



When something isn’t there anymore, what is there instead? Both facing loss, a young tsarina and a peasant boy each seek help from the Baba Yaga—that most mercurial of Old World witches. Their destinies collide in a madcap musical adventure woven from the tapestries of Slavic folklore. With pop-up books full of puppets, original songs from Faye Chiao on piano and Anton Dudley embodying a host of hilarious characters, Baba Yaga and the Firebird blazes a hopeful path through the wilderness of growing up.



“Baba Yaga and the Firebird celebrates the creative forces of imagination and collaboration,” said Anton Dudley and Faye Chiao. “Just as our friendship and play led us to create this show, the characters in the musical imagine a better world for themselves and work together to bring it to life.”



The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.



Baba Yaga and the Firebird is presented by the NYC-based Baba Bird Theater Company (Co-Artistic Directors Anton Dudley and Faye Chiao) in association with Playhouse Square. It features direction, book, and lyrics by Anton Dudley and is composed by Faye Chiao. Set, puppet, and costume design is also by Anton Dudley, with graphic design by Howard Grier, lighting design by Elton James, and puppets by The Rock Shop.



Tickets start at $24 and are available at the New Victory Box Office (209 W 42nd Street) leading up to the performance and starting two hours before curtain time on performance days. For box office hours, please visit NewVictory.org/BoxOffice. Tickets can also be purchased online at NewVictory.org and via phone by calling 646.223.3010.



Comments