B-BOY BLUES: THE PLAY Debuts Off-Broadway Next Month

Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) in association with It's All Jood, Inc. present the off-Broadway debut of B-Boy Blues: The Play for a four-performance, limited engagement at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre/47th Street Theatre in Manhattan.

Based on James Earl Hardy's groundbreaking, best-selling novel series, praised as the first gay hip-hop love story, the book was first adapted for the stage in 2013 at the Downtown Urban Festival with the same vigor as the book series. Subtitled "a seriously sexy, fiercely funny, Black-on-Black love story," Hardy says he "wanted people to know up front what the book was about and who it was for."

After several select performances across the country over the years, this off-Broadway debut is directed by Stanley Bennett Clay, three-time NAACP Theatre Award winner, and featuring Jaidus Mondesir and Damone Williams in the lead roles of Raheim and Mitchell where class and Culture Clash when a journalist and a homeboy bike messenger fall in love.

B-Boy Blues: The Play is supported, in part, by funding from the New York City Council's Coalition of Theaters of Color Initiative, administered by the Department of Cultural Affairs, and New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance grants program.

B-Boy Blues: The Play runs December 3, 4 and 10 with showtimes at 8:00 p.m. and December 11 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $25. Tickets are available at EventBrite.com. The Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre/47th Street Theatre is located at 304 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. For more info visit duafnyc.com