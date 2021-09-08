Ars Nova to Return to In-Person Events with RAIMUNDA, P.S. and More

Ars Nova has announced details for a series of events that welcome audiences back to the Ars Nova Hub (511 West 54th Street). These experiences can also be enjoyed online on the Ars Nova Supra digital platform.

The homecoming begins in September with three special concert events from resident artists Manik Choksi & Zi Alikhan, Laura Galindo, and Michelle J. Rodriguez. On September 17, Michelle J. Rodriguez explores the cathartic nature of ranchera, bolero and other styles as she debuts songs from a new work Raimunda. In celebration of the imminent release of her EP In Front Of Your TV, Laura Galindo and her bandmates come together on September 24 to play songs about the intimate details of her life. On September 25, Manik Choksi, with director Zi Alikhan, musically re-imagines the Ramayan, one of India's most treasured stories of good and evil. All three events will stream live on Ars Nova Supra and be available to watch on-demand for Supra buyers and subscribers.

From a year in letters to a moment in time, audiences will experience the in-person culmination of P.S., a durational theatrical event created collaboratively by director Teddy Bergman (KPOP) and playwrights Sam Chanse and Amina Henry. Since November 2020, P.S. has delivered intimate storytelling directly into the hands of audiences, as they've received letters sent between two characters unfolding in real time while the world changed around us. Their ongoing correspondence has documented and shaped a singular chapter of their lives and cemented their bond, forged as a pair of young women of color in a small town in Oregon.

P.S. is a unique theatrical event that begins in your home and culminates October 7-23 in-person at the Ars Nova Hub at 54th Street. Audiences who missed the durational, epistolary experience can download podcasts of the correspondence prior to attending the culminating event. P.S. will also be available to stream on Ars Nova Supra from October 25-November 20.



Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan commented, "As New York begins to fully reopen, we can't wait to invite artists and audiences back into our physical spaces. While we've uncovered meaningful new ways to support and engage with our community from home, we're looking forward to sharing an eclectic season of offerings, rooted in a doubling down of our belief that radical support of artists is essential, accessibility via the Ars Nova Supra digital platform is vital, and further expanding on which stories get told and how are critical ways Ars Nova serves its community."

To best protect everyone present and in accordance with NYC mandates and the latest CDC guidance, Ars Nova will require all audience members and staff to provide proof of full vaccination and to wear masks for all on-site performances and events through the end of 2021. For more information on Ars Nova's Covid-19 health and safety policies, please visit arsnovanyc.com/FAQ

Tickets are currently on sale. More information about the 2021-2022 season at arsnovanyc.com.

Event Details

Music & Lyrics by Michelle J. Rodriguez

Directed by Danilo Gambini

Performed by Florencia Cuenca, José Benjamin Escobar, John Murchison, Julian Pardo, Michelle J. Rodriguez & more

September 17 at 7 PM ET; $15 in-person, $10 on Ars Nova Supra

When COVID first hit the U.S., Michelle J. Rodriguez was visiting friends in Vermont and stayed put. Displaced and delving deep into old and new musical influences, she channeled and created music that metabolized the deep uncertainty of this time into joy, pain, pleasure and possibility. Through an emphasis on the cathartic nature of ranchera, bolero and other styles, audiences will hear songs from a new piece called Raimunda in Rodriguez's first in-person concert since February of 2020.

Music by Laura Galindo, Henry Trinder, Isaiah Hazzard, Sam Revaz & Julián Briones

September 24 at 7 PM ET; $15 in-person, $10 on Ars Nova Supra

In celebration of the imminent release of her EP In Front Of Your TV, Laura Galindo and her bandmates come together to play in a venue familiar to them: Ars Nova. They last performed here together in the one-woman-and-her-band musical, Annie Aspen's Musical Space Spectacular! While then she was singing about a woman lost in space, this time Laura's singing about the intimate details of her life-though turns out it sounds kinda the same!

Written by Manik Choksi

Directed by Zi Alikhan

Orchestrated by Rona Siddiqui & Manik Choksi

Featuring Manik Choksi, Rohan Kyamal, Dave Malloy, Paul Pinto, Kuhoo Verma, Erikka Walsh, Hannah Whitney & more

September 25 at 7pm; $15 in-person, $10 on Ars Nova Supra

The Ramayan is one of India's most treasured ancient stories. This epic tale of good and evil has been loved and shared for thousands of years, though it has remained largely untold in the West. Shared over the course of three concept albums, all played through live, this re-imagining re-conceives this ancient tale for our modern world and invites its characters into the temple of American myths.

Created by Teddy Bergman, Sam Chanse & Amina Henry

Written by Sam Chanse & Amina Henry

Directed & Developed by Teddy Bergman

October 7-23

Monday-Saturday at 7 & 8:30 PM ET | Saturdays at 2 & 3:30 PM

$15 in-person

$10 on Ars Nova Supra from October 25 - November 20

