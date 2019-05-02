Ann Harada, Jonathan Sale, and More to Star in DROPPING GUMBALLS ON LUKE WILSON

WORKING THEATER announces the cast for its upcoming world premiere of the comedy, DROPPING GUMBALLS ON Luke Wilson, by Rob Ackerman and directed by Theresa Rebeck making her New York directorial debut. It will begin performances on June 11 and celebrate its opening on June 18, running through July 6, 2019, at A.R.T./ New York Theatre's Mezzanine Theater (502 W. 53rd Street). Tickets are $25- $40 and can be purchased by visiting TheWorkingTheater.org or calling the Box Office (Ovationtix) at 866.811.4111.

DROPPING GUMBALLS ON Luke Wilson is inspired by a true, little-known story about the making of an iconic TV commercial in which a legendary film director puts a movie star's life in the hands of a very jittery props guy. A humorous and ultimately disturbing account of power in the workplace, GUMBALLS examines how truth is negotiated in both art and life.

Cast includes Reyna de Courcy (Film: Wetlands), GEORGE HAMPE (MTC's REGRETS; TV: "Madame Secretary"), Ann Harada (Broadway's CINDERELLA, AVENUE Q), Dean Nolen (Broadway's MAMMA MIA!. NY: OMNIUM GATHERUM, TABLETOP), Jonathan Sale (NY: HANDLE WITH CARE. TV: "God Friended Me") and David Wohl (Broadway's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DINNER AT EIGHT).

The GUMBALLS design team includes CHRISTOPHER & Justin Swader (Scenic Designers), Mary Ellen Stebbins (Lighting Design), Tricia Barsamian (Costume Design), BART FASSBENDER (Sound Design), Yana Biryukova (Video Design), Geoff Josselson, CSA (Casting Director) and Avery Trunko (Production Stage Manager).

Also upcoming, WORKING THEATER will present new performances of their Five Borough's collaboration with The Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in upper Manhattan created by Michael Premo, Rachel Falcone and Rebecca Martinez, SANCTUARY.

DROPPING GUMBALLS ON Luke Wilson will play Mondays through Thursdays at 7 pm; Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm; Saturday matinees at 2 pm. -- Special retiree matinee Weds 6/19 2 pm. No matinee Sat 6/22. - GUMBALLS will not perform on Sundays. Tickets are $40 (Reserved Tickets); $30 (General Admission) and $25 (Student/Senior/Union Members), they are available at TheWorkingTheater.org, or by calling the Box Office (Ovationtix) at 866.811.4111. Group discounts available for groups of 10+ by e-mail: tricia@theworkingtheater.org for group sales info.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You