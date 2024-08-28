Aneesa Folds' One-Woman Show WHY AM I HERE? Will Have a Workshop This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WHY AM I HERE?, a one-woman-show created by and starring Aneesa Folds (original cast of Freestyle Love Supreme), will have a developmental workshop performance on Friday, August 30 at The Second City New York. The one-night-only presentation will be directed by Jonald Jude Reyes (Artistic Director of the Training Center of The Second City) and Music Directed by Alan Markley (Freestyle Love Supreme).

Step into the chaos, the comedy, and the candidness of WHY AM I HERE?, an electrifying, no-holds-barred journey through the mind and soul of Aneesa Folds. Her one-woman show is a raw, hilarious, and unexpectedly tender exploration of love, self-worth, and existential crises—sprinkled with prayers, profanity, and a bit of nostalgia. (Rated: Not for your kids.)

Aneesa Folds (Written By and Starring)

Her recent credits include Trading Places (Billie Rae Valentine); Co-Founders (Esata Thompson) Broadway: Freestyle Love Supreme. Off-Broadway: Sistas: The Musical. Regional: Vegas Residency of Freestyle Love Supreme, North Shore Music Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, Arrow Rock Lyceum. National tour: Ragtime.. Film/VO: Alma’s Way (PBS Kids), Vivo (Netflix), tick, tick…BOOM! (Netflix). Features include Disney Channel, Sesame Street, and Rolling Stone.

JONALD JUDE REYES (Director)

Reyes is based in Brooklyn, NY and is currently a Resident Director & the Artistic Director of the Training Center at The Second City - New York. Honored to be named Chicago Reader’s “Best of Chicago” Best Stage Director in 2016. He was a member of the Directors Lab at Lincoln Center Theater (2017) and DirectorsLabChicago (2016). His recent directing credits include The Second City Touring Company; Stir Friday Night’s We Are Asian. We Do Comedy. (Steppenwolf Theatre’s LookOut Series); Hyde Ya Kids, Hyde Ya Park (The Revival); and the 30th anniversary of “Splatter Theater” (Annoyance). He has been the Assistant to the Director for Do You Believe In Madness? (The Second City’s 108th Mainstage revue); The Second City’s Left Leaning and Always Right (Berkeley Rep); and Generation Gap (Kennedy Center). Jonald is a founding member of Stepping Stone Theater (Chicago). He is also an Associate Member of the SDC Union.

The developmental workshop of WHY AM I HERE? will take place at The Second City New York on Friday, August 30th, at 7:30 pm. The running time is approximately one hour. For more information, visit The Second City New York website at www.secondcity.com.





