Ana Villafañe Sings 'U-Haul' From WHERE WE ARE By Rae Covey

In a new video, Ana Villafañe sings "U-Haul" from Where We Are, a song cycle by Rae Covey. The video also features Britton Matthews (percussion), Hannah Cohen (violin), Wanling Baker (violin), Rachel Gawell Burns (cello), Katty Mayorda (guitar), and Rae Covey (piano).

watch!

Rae Covey's song cycle, Where We Are, is inspired by a collection of maps curated by the Hand Drawn Map Association. Full of humor and heartbreak, the piece spans the physical and psychological terrain of characters caught, in some way, between Point A and Point B. Where We Are was performed in concert at Joe's Pub earlier this year. You can learn more about the project at raecovey.com.

Ana Villafañe will be starring opposite Holland Taylor in N/A at Lincoln Center Theater this summer, directed by Tony Award -winner Diane Paulus. N/A begins previews on June 11th. Ana is best known for originating the role of Gloria Estefan in Broadway's On Your Feet! (Theatre World Award, Drama League Award). She was named one of New York Times' "30 Under 30" for her work on the production. She will be playing the titular character in the upcoming feature film, Castro's Daughter, opposite James Franco. She recently starred as Ava Gardner in Sinatra, The Musical at the West End Theater (UK), after returning to "re-open" Broadway as the iconic Roxie Hart in Chicago. Other credits include In The Heights at the Kennedy Center, MCC's Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties (Drama League Award), "New Amsterdam" (NBC), and "Younger" (Paramount+). More at @annavillafaneofficial.

Rae Covey is a member of the BMI Workshop and a graduate from Northwestern University. Her musicals, Noise and Painting Faye Salvez, have been developed at Tuacahn Theatre, the Library at The Public Theater, and other incubators throughout the country. Her song cycle, Where We Are, received a concert performance at Joe's Pub earlier this year. Favorite spots where her music has been performed include 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Prospect Theater, the York Theatre's New Works Series, Titchfield Festival Theatre (UK), and Brooklyn Children's Theatre (2022 & 2023 Commissions). She was also a finalist for the 2023 Fred Ebb Award!

Comments