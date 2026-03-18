MEMOIRS OF A DRAG QUEEN Will Make New York Debut in April

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Memoirs of a Drag Queen, a new one-person musical by Bernard J. Taylor, directed by Robby Vance, will make its New York debut next month. The production will have a four-week engagement at the Sargent Theatre at the American Theatre of Actors. Previews begin Wednesday, April 29, with opening night set for Friday, May 1.

Structured as a confessional memoir, Memoirs of a Drag Queen traces a performer’s journey from a shy, misunderstood childhood to self-possession and creative freedom, using music and drag as both armor and self-expression. Staged simply in the Sargent Theatre’s 65-seat space, the production places audiences in close proximity to the performer, creating an experience that feels more like a personal conversation than a traditional musical.

The show is written and composed by Bernard J. Taylor, whose stage works have received more 14 ATAC Awards (San Antonio’s equivalent of the Tony Awards). Taylor previously presented his one-man play Tennessee Williams: Portrait of a Gay Icon at the Sargent Theatre, where it received strong critical response before transferring to London.

“I was inspired to create Memoirs after binge-watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and listening closely to the life stories of the performers,” says Taylor. “I combined that with my own experiences growing up painfully shy and learning, over time, how to stand up for myself. The show reflects that journey — not just as a drag queen, but as a human being.”

While drawing inspiration from drag culture, Memoirs of a Drag Queen also challenges assumptions about who drag is for, presenting drag as a complex, inclusive art form that reaches beyond labels and stereotypes.

The production stars Nicolas Moncayo, under his drag persona Amory Legato.