Amas Musical Theatre Will Present 'Dare To Be Different' Festival at A.R.T./New York Theatres in January

Amas Musical Theatre will present the fourth year of "Dare To Be Different," a festival of new musicals and special events, from January 27 - February 18, 2022 at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street).

For reservations, please email boxoffice@amasmusical.org or call 212-563-2565.

"After missing a year due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be presenting our fourth annual "Dare to Be Different" festival of new musicals in development and special events. Amas has been a pioneer in multi-ethnic casting for over 50 years and has been devoted to the development and production of new American musicals through the celebration of diversity and minority perspectives, and the emergence of new artistic talent," says Amas Artistic Producer Donna Trinkoff. "As was the case with the past three festivals, this year we have some remarkable talent, including writers and composers, directors and actor/ singers who bring to life original and eclectic stories that explore the human condition. With this festival, audiences have the opportunity to get in at the ground floor in the development process of our talented artists in an intimate and up-close and personal setting."

The Amas Dare to be Different Series of New Musicals and Special Events is as follows:

Settle Down

book and lyrics by Gabe Caruso, music by Sangwoo Lee, directed by Christopher Scott

Mark, 17 years old and a product of the darker side of the American foster care system, moves in with his best friend Lily, and her father John. Settle Down is a hip-hop musical that explores the concept of family and the hidden secrets that separate and bind them.

Thursday, January 27 @ 3pm & 7pm and Friday, January 28 @ 7pm ($15/$25)

WINNER! 2021 Eric H. Weinberger Emerging Librettist Award

Settle Down is sponsored by Ben Gadon, Marvin Kahan, and Steve Sagman

Four Guys Named Jose And Una Mujer Named Maria

The Maria Remix Concert

book by Dolores Prada, additional rap lyrics by Audrey Funk, original orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez, additional orchestrations by Jamie Losando, directed and choreographed by Maria Torres

A remix concert of the 2000 Off-Broadway hit, the 4 Guys return to help present day rapper and songwriter Maria to find her Latin identity and the true meaning of home.

One Night Only! - Monday, January 31 @ 7pm ($75/$100)

Sponsored by Willette Klausner and Neal Rubenstein

Dancing With Dictators

written by and starring Luis Santiero, percussion by Rex Benincasa, music director Paul Greenwood, directed by Ron Torres

Luis Santiero expands on his one-man show Found in Translation and returns to his roots to explore the loss of home. Forced to leave Cuba at age 12, he was determined to become all-American and put his Latin past behind. Using song and stories from his memoir Dancing with Dictators, Luis celebrates the added richness in being a blend of two cultures.

Saturday, February 5 @ 8pm, Sunday February 6 @ 3pm ($20/$35)

Sponsored by Alexandra Trinkoff and Jeffrey Schor

Máyá

book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels, book and music by Cheeyang Ng, music director Nate Hopkins, directed by Arpita Mukherjee

Set in the time of Gandhi's Non-Violent Independence Movement and the waning British Raj, Máyá tells the story of a female poet's awakening to the political troubles of India.

Thursday, February 10 @ 3:00 & 7:00 and Friday, February 11 @ 7pm ($15/$25)

Winner of the 2020 Eric H. Weinberger Emerging Librettist Award

Sponsored by Kermitt Brooks, and Steve Sagman, The Dramatist Guild and Frank Young Fund for New Musicals

I Wanna Be Evil: The Eartha Kitt Story

by JR Lynn, starring Jennelle Randell

Orson Welles called her "the most exciting woman in the world." But in 1968, she was blacklisted after "making the First Lady cry." I Wanna Be Evil chronicles the iconic Eartha Kitt from a destitute childhood to a storied career in the theatre and Hollywood.

One Night Only! - Saturday, February 12 @ 8pm ($15/$25)

Sponsored by Sharleen Cooper Cohen

Living It: The Music And Lyrics Of Julie Mandel

written and music directed by Denise Puricelli

A tribute to nonagenarian Julie Mandel: a wonderful, high-spirited woman who left her childhood home in 1947 to come to New York City and pursue her dream of becoming composer and lyricist. For over 75 years, she has created a wealth of beautiful music from classical to jazz to musical theatre and is still going strong as she approaches her 100th birthday.

Thursday, February 17 @ 3pm & 7pm and Friday, February 18 @ 7pm ($15/$25)

Sponsored by Eric Krebs