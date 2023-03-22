Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Agatha Christie's THE STRANGER To Open Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre in April

The Stranger is set to run April 18-23.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Agatha Christie's THE STRANGER To Open Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre in April

Be Bold! Production will present the rarely produced play The Stranger by the mistress of murder mysteries - Agatha Christie at the Player Theatre in Greenwich Village for a limited run of April 18-23.

The Stranger is part of the annual Murder on MacDougal series presented every April at the Players. This production will be directed by Joseph Fusco and feature light design by Jessica Choi and costumes by Courtney Hansen. Original music and sound effects, composed and played by Michael Sgouros will set the tone for this 1930's mystery.

The Stranger is one of Agatha Christie's hidden gems-a psychological thriller that packs a lot of punch but is not well-known and therefore should be a new treat for Agatha Christie lovers. The play features Enid, a long-engaged woman who rejects her fiancé and marries an exciting stranger. They move to a remote country cottage - all terribly romantic until dark secrets begin revealing themselves and we realize that no one is really who they say they are.

Be Bold! Productions was formed in 2009 to give artists a safe and creative environment to work their magic. As the song written by Sgouros and Bell says: "Courage is not, not being afraid, it's facing the things that you fear." Sometimes just stepping on to the stage takes all the courage you can muster and Be Bold! exists to support those small steps that lead to artistic discovery.

Agatha Christie's The Stranger runs at The Players Theatre - 115 MacDougal Street from April 18 - 23, Tuesday through Sat at 7pm, with additional shows Wednesday and Saturday at 3pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are available at www.BeBoldny.com.




PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for a Second and Final Time at Soho Rep Photo
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for a Second and Final Time at Soho Rep
Soho Rep and the NAATCO National Partnership Project have announced a one-week final extension of the world premiere production of Public Obscenities. See how to purchase tickets!
Bard at the Gate Sets New Premiere Date for CUT: A BLASPHEMY, a New Take on Samson and Del Photo
Bard at the Gate Sets New Premiere Date for CUT: A BLASPHEMY, a New Take on Samson and Delilah
CUT: A BLASPHEMY – a new dark comedy by Nikki Massoud about Samson and Delilah – will debut on BARD AT THE GATE, with a new premiere live stream set for Monday, April 17 at 7 pm.
Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Photo
Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company have announced the complete company of WOMAN OF THE YEAR, along with photos from the first day of rehearsal, for the organization’s 2023 season opener: Woman of the Year (April 13 - 23, 2023).
DRINKING IN AMERICA Extended at Audibles Minetta Lane Theatre Photo
DRINKING IN AMERICA Extended at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
Audible Theater will present four additional performances of Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, starring Andre Royo, and directed by Mark Armstrong.

More Hot Stories For You


PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for a Second and Final Time at Soho RepPUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for a Second and Final Time at Soho Rep
March 22, 2023

Soho Rep and the NAATCO National Partnership Project have announced a one-week final extension of the world premiere production of Public Obscenities. See how to purchase tickets!
Bard at the Gate Sets New Premiere Date for CUT: A BLASPHEMY, a New Take on Samson and DelilahBard at the Gate Sets New Premiere Date for CUT: A BLASPHEMY, a New Take on Samson and Delilah
March 22, 2023

CUT: A BLASPHEMY – a new dark comedy by Nikki Massoud about Samson and Delilah – will debut on BARD AT THE GATE, with a new premiere live stream set for Monday, April 17 at 7 pm.
Photos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater CompanyPhotos: Inside The First Day of Rehearsal For WOMAN OF THE YEAR From J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
March 21, 2023

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company have announced the complete company of WOMAN OF THE YEAR, along with photos from the first day of rehearsal, for the organization’s 2023 season opener: Woman of the Year (April 13 - 23, 2023).
DRINKING IN AMERICA Extended at Audible's Minetta Lane TheatreDRINKING IN AMERICA Extended at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
March 21, 2023

Audible Theater will present four additional performances of Drinking in America, written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, starring Andre Royo, and directed by Mark Armstrong.
PAPERBOY World Premiere Musical to Begin Performances This WeekPAPERBOY World Premiere Musical to Begin Performances This Week
March 21, 2023

Manhattan School of Music’s Musical Theatre Division will present the World Premiere of Paperboy, a new musical based on the award-winning novel by Vince Vawter.
share