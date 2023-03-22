Agatha Christie's THE STRANGER To Open Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre in April

Be Bold! Production will present the rarely produced play The Stranger by the mistress of murder mysteries - Agatha Christie at the Player Theatre in Greenwich Village for a limited run of April 18-23.

The Stranger is part of the annual Murder on MacDougal series presented every April at the Players. This production will be directed by Joseph Fusco and feature light design by Jessica Choi and costumes by Courtney Hansen. Original music and sound effects, composed and played by Michael Sgouros will set the tone for this 1930's mystery.

The Stranger is one of Agatha Christie's hidden gems-a psychological thriller that packs a lot of punch but is not well-known and therefore should be a new treat for Agatha Christie lovers. The play features Enid, a long-engaged woman who rejects her fiancé and marries an exciting stranger. They move to a remote country cottage - all terribly romantic until dark secrets begin revealing themselves and we realize that no one is really who they say they are.

Be Bold! Productions was formed in 2009 to give artists a safe and creative environment to work their magic. As the song written by Sgouros and Bell says: "Courage is not, not being afraid, it's facing the things that you fear." Sometimes just stepping on to the stage takes all the courage you can muster and Be Bold! exists to support those small steps that lead to artistic discovery.

Agatha Christie's The Stranger runs at The Players Theatre - 115 MacDougal Street from April 18 - 23, Tuesday through Sat at 7pm, with additional shows Wednesday and Saturday at 3pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are available at www.BeBoldny.com.