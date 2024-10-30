Adedana Ashebir's GRIEF BABY'S FIRST ROAD TRIP to Debut at the United Solo Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"How far would you go to feel those you've lost?" This is the central question of Maryland-based performer Adedana Ashebir's 70-minute monologue "Grief Baby's First Road Trip."

When Adedana loses her father on New Year's Day 2021, everyone tells her that he'll always be with her. But she doesn't feel him, at all. In search of him, she sets off on a road trip through the Southwest, where she finds someone else entirely.

"Grief Baby's First Road Trip" is about the good, the bad, the funny, and the unbelievable of Adedana Ashebir's first year (and first experience) of grief. The standup dramedy touches on comforting (and discomforting) grief advice, African dad parenting, and unexpected grief side effects (like becoming more attractive), all while centering her earnest question, "how do you still feel your loved ones after they're gone?"

"Losing my dad was my first experience losing someone I loved, and as I was moving through it, I felt shortchanged by how I saw grief portrayed in the media" says Ashebir. "My show highlights the deep yearning of grief, and also some of the truly unexpected funnier moments as well. The latter are my favorite parts of the show."

"Grief Baby's First Road Trip" world premiered last July at the Capital Fringe Festival in Washington, D.C. The show earned a 4.5-star review from DC Theater Arts and now makes its New York debut. This is Ashebir's first one-woman show and she hopes her words helps and entertains those who've lost loved ones - and provides insight to those supporting loved ones in bereavement. Adedana continues, "I'm excited to perform 'Grief Baby's First Road Trip' again, this time off-Broadway at the United Solo Festival! I hope the NYC and tri-state audience will appreciate the show."

"Grief Baby's First Road Trip" is co-directed by Adedana Ashebir and Kia Davis, Adedana's former high school drama club teacher. Performances will be held at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) at the following dates and times:

Wednesday, November 13, 7:00pm

Thursday, November 14, 8:30pm

Tickets can be purchased online for $52.50 (including fees). Updates on ASL interpretation will be posted to the show page.

Comments