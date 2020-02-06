Additional Artist Residencies And Screenings Announced For New York Stage And Film's NYC Winter Season 

New York Stage and Film is thrilled to announce additional residencies and screenings for their annual NYC Winter Season. New York Stage and Film's NYC Programming serves artists through the course of the full calendar year, and throughout the life cycle of their projects. The Winter Season offers workshops, readings, and residencies to several projects simultaneously. Tickets are free and can be reserved by visiting www.NewYorkStageAndFilm.org/NYCProgramming

"New York Stage and Film is dedicated to the attention, care and support of storytellers," said Christopher Burney, Artistic Director. "I am so happy that we can maintain the programmatic flexibility to embrace new projects as their needs become clear. I am also thrilled that we can highlight the work of the talented alumni from our Filmmakers' Workshop in an evening of short films. Our Winter Season is fully embracing the breadth of work supported by New York Stage and Film."

Added to New York Stage and Film's NYC Winter Season:

An Evening Of Short Films by Filmmakers' Workshop Alumni Thursday, February 13 at 7:00pm The Glicker Milstein Theater, The Diana Center Barnard College, 3009 Broadway, LL2

The evening will consist of short films created by alumni of their annual Filmmakers' Workshop, as well as a brief conversation with some of the creators.

Across the Tracks (Michael C. Cooke) In This Life (Bat-Sheva Guez) Gun Corp (Josh Liveright) Love (James Gallagher) Bliss House (Jonterri Gadson) The Son, The Father (Lukas Hassel) The Dark of Night (Denise Meyers)

Added to the Artist Residences:

Estefanía Fadul February 1-4, at The Lark

Estefanía Fadul is a Colombian-American stage director, primarily focusing on new plays and musicals. Upcoming: La Paloma Prisoner by Raquel Almazán (Next Door @NYTW), and Tirar la Casa by the Voting Project Ensemble (LPAC Rough Draft). She has directed off-Broadway, regionally, and internationally at The Public Theater, Juilliard, Playwrights' Realm, Long Wharf, Heritage Theatre Festival, Chautauqua, INTAR, Sfumato, Repertorio Español, and others. She is an alumna of the O'Neill Theatre Center/NNPN's National Directors Fellowship, the Foeller Fellowship at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, the Drama League Directors Project's Fall Fellowship and TV Fellowship, the Van Lier Fellowship at Repertorio Español, and NALAC Leadership Institute. She is a member of the New Georges Jam, the Latinx Theatre Commons steering committee and the Lincoln Center Directors Lab. B.A. Vassar College. Member of SDC. www.estefaniafadul.com

Níka?? Uche Kadri February 1-7, at The Lark

Níka?? Uche Kadri is a trans/genderqueer first-generation Nigerian actor, writer, and filmmaker from the South. Níka?? has been writing, performing, and obsessed with books since they were six years old. Níka??'s mission is to create and take part in work that challenges and moves forward social consciousness. They want to inspire empathy in everyone and offer validation and healing for those who are marginalized. Níka?? believes that transformative work happens on screen, behind the scenes, and by creating opportunity for those who have been systematically disenfranchised to succeed.

Breathing In by David Rabe directed by Sarna Lapine February 2-7, at The Lark

When the knock on James Eldridge's door opens on his past, he's not sure he recognizes it. Lizzy Ramsey, who he dated 50 years ago in college, is there, hoping for something not even she understands. Will they find it?

*** New York Stage and Film's NYC Winter Season, held at The Lark's Barebones Studio (311 West 43rd Street, 5th Floor), will feature:

Inspired By True Events by Ryan Spahn directed by Michael Urie Tuesday, February 4 at 3:00pm

Based on an actual incident at a community theater, Inspired By True Events reminds us that the show must go on - no matter what terrifying and harrowing event has occurred.

Growing Wild by Shona Tucker directed by Elizabeth Van Dyke live music by Jack Gulielmetti Friday, February 7 at 7:00pm

Shona Tucker (To Kill A Mockingbird) will perform her lyrical solo play with live music, Growing Wild, about a New York actress who returns to her southern Kentucky hometown to perform at Actors Theatre, only to learn that everything she believed about the death of her free-spirited sister was a lie. Through time shifts, we witness a family's inter- generational quest to heal from the trauma of a mysterious sex crime.

Whitelisted by Chisa Hutchinson directed by Jade King Carroll Monday, February 10 at 3:00pm

Rebecca Burgess is just living her life when weird, supernatural shit starts happening to her for no reason she can think of. Of course, the fact that she can't think of the reason is probably why it's happening. Whitelisted is a cautionary tale that considers the possibility of cosmic justice in the absence of social justice.

A Distinct Society by Kareen Fahmy directed by Taylor Reynolds Thursday, February 27 at 3:00pm

A quiet library that straddles the border of the U.S. and Canada becomes an unlikely crucible for five people from around the world. When an Iranian family, separated from one another by the "Muslim ban," use the library as a meeting place, the head librarian, a U.S. border patrol officer, and a local teenager have to choose between breaking the law and saving themselves.

Lovely Day by Leslie Ayvazian directed by Max Mayer Friday, February 28 at 3:00pm

As Fran and Martin celebrate their wedding anniversary, they learn of a military recruiter's visit to their only son's high school. Faced with the prospect of his enlistment, they find themselves on opposite sides of one of the most profound questions any mother or father can face. Initially produced in 2003, Leslie will revisit the text within the context of the present.

Happy Hour Cabaret

Featuring songs by Migguel Anggelo, Khiyon Hursey, Jaime Lozano, Madeline Meyers, Brian Quijada, Christina Quintana (CQ), Zoe Sarnak, and Rona Siddiqui Saturday, February 29 at 5:00pm

A 75-minute acoustic concert of songs-in-process by some of today's most exciting emerging songwriters for the theater. Join us for a drink and the stories behind their newest compositions.

New York Stage and Film's NYC Winter Season will also feature a screening of work from the Filmmakers' Workshop Alumni:

Additionally, New York Stage and Film's NYC Winter Season will feature artists-in-residence at The Lark Play Development Center, where they will host the public readings:

Tell Them I'm Still Young by Julia Doolittle February 1-6, at The Lark

Allen, a history professor, and Kay, a poet, are entering their golden years when their only daughter is killed in a car crash. When a young man from their daughter's past and an ambitious but troubled graduate student enter their spheres, Allen and Kay find their identities and the resilience of their marriage thrown into uncertainty, as both question what it could possibly mean to be a parent with no child.

Additional information, including casting, will be announced at a later date. Tickets are free and can be reserved by visiting www.NewYorkStageAndFilm.org/NYCProgramming





