Acclaimed Violinist, Edward W. Hardy, Releases New Single Inspired By The Evolution Of Black Music

The critically-acclaimed 27-year old composer and virtuoso violinist and violist Edward W. Hardy will be releasing his new single "Evolution" - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music, along with its sheet music, via Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and other digital stores on August 31, 2019. "Evolution" is an original solo violin composition that explores a few different genres of music (spiritual, jazz, blues, hip hop and classical) and was commissioned and performed for the Black Caucus at Howard Theatre; part of the opening of the African American Smithsonian Museum.

Hardy will celebrate his single release by performing a solo violin set at the prestigious Gallery 8, 2602 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a part of Javon Conaway's ARTIVISM831 art exhibition. The entire event will take place on August 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artivism831-tickets-48262162427

Edward W. Hardy is a critically acclaimed American composer, music director, virtuoso violinist and violist and is one of the foremost exponents of solo violin repertoire for theatrical productions. At the age of 25, "Hardy is one of the youngest composers to ever be accepted into the Exploring the Metropolis Con Edison Composer Residency and one of the most prominent composer/ violinists in New York City" - BroadwayWorld. "Edward W. Hardy, who composed the omnipresent music, plays the violin superbly." - The New York Times. He has "Vigor, Control And Expressiveness." - The Post and Courier. Hardy is "Mesmerizing" - Manhattan With A Twistand also performs in a style that is "serene, dreamy, and soulful with velvety panache" - The Millbrook Independent.

As the composer, music director and violinist of the smash hit Off-Broadway show The Woodsman, Hardy's show was a recipient of the 2016 Obie Award and the 2014 Jim Henson Foundation Grant and was broadcast on PBS stations four separate times, streamed on BroadwayHD and major music producer Jim McElwaine produced Hardy's album "The Woodsman Original Off-Broadway Solo Recording" which continues to be sold and streamed in countries such as the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey, France, Hong Kong, Argentina, Ireland, and Germany. Proud member of Local 802 Musicians Union, Dramatist Guild of America, ASCAP. @edwardwhardy

Promo video is available here: https://youtu.be/rwYAn-7g9l4





