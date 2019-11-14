Abingdon Theatre Company & Jim Kierstead Will Present a Reading Of REBOUND At Vineyard Theatre

The Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Artistic Director) in association with Jim Kierstead, will present a reading of *Rebound, a new play by Dan Haft and David Logan Rankin on Monday, November 18th at 3pm at The Vineyard Theatre* (108 East 15th Street). The reading is FREE. However, reservations are required. Please click here to reserve a seat.

A movie star and a struggling actor compete for the same role in a Broadway play - Who gets the part? Well, that's up to a very divided and volatile casting team! Rebound is a hilarious and provocative exploration of the nature of bonding & friendship amidst the chaos of the casting process.

Directed by Alex Roe, the cast will feature Dan Haft, David Logan Rankin, Elisabeth Ahrens, Milton Elliott, Bambi Everson, David Gautschy, Teresa Kelsey, Al-Nisa Petty, and Erin Leigh Schmoyer. Stage Managers are Alexx Hall and Lanie Lui.

Abingdon Theatre Company is dedicated to developing and producing brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. We search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. We are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests, and we strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.





