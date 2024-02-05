ARISTOTLE THINKS AGAIN Extends At La MaMa

Performances are added on February 10-11.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Following high ticket demand during its original two-week run (Jan. 25-Feb. 4), La MaMa's world-premiere of Chuck Mee's ARISTOTLE THINKS AGAIN – his timely look at chaos and vengeance of the Greek classics as it reflects on the world today – will play two additional performances on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m., it has been announced by La MaMa's Artistic Director Mia Yoo.  At the Downstairs theatre, 66 E. 4 St. in NYC.

The theater-dance work is directed and choreographed by Dan Safer, founder and director of Witness Relocation.  ARISTOTLE THINKS AGAIN is performed by members of La MaMa's legendary Great Jones Repertory Company, joined by guest artist, dancer Marcus McGregor.  Original music is by Julia Kent.

ARISTOTLE is the 5th collaboration between the prolific octogenarian playwright Chuck Mee and Dan Safer, together spinning punk dance-theater with sweeping poetic text. 

For information and reservations to ARISTOTLE THINKS AGAIN, visit Click Here.

ARISTOTLE THINKS AGAIN kicks of La MaMa's ETC two-part series HUMANISMO PROJECT, featuring world-premiere, contemporary adaptations of Aristotle and Euripides' Medea. These works are presented by La MaMa, having been developed as part of the Great Jones Repertory Company's ANCIENT FUTURES SERIES, a dive into the Greek classics in search of clues and hope about the mayhem in our contemporary world.

HUMANISMO PROJECT will continue this spring when Zishan Ugurlu directs an adaptation of MEDEA, set during a refugee crisis.  Click Here




