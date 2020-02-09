ANNE FRANK, A Musical returns To Off-Broadway at The Actors Temple Theatre From March 2020

After a Sold Out debut in September 2019 (at the Center for Jewish History), Anne Frank, a Musical returns Off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, New York NY 10036). Written by Jean-Pierre Hadida, adapted in English by Dylan Hadida, this musical was highly recognized in France for the last ten years. After receiving critical acclaim for his 2019 Off-Broadway production, David Serero returns as the director and producer of this revival, also starring as Otto Frank. Anne Frank, a Musical features 12 artists on stage to bring the poetry and music of Jean-Pierre Hadida.

Seven performances take place on: March 13th at 3pm, 15th at 8pm (Premiere), 19th, 22nd, 26th, and April 3rd (3pm), 5th (8pm).

« I am deeply honored to bring back to New Yorkers this important musical, which was a success last September with 5 sold out performances ending with a full standing ovation each night. Since the first time I've watched this musical back in 2009 in Paris, I fell in love with Jean-Pierre Hadida's gorgeous music and unique way to express Anne Frank's life, as well as the ones who lived with her while hiding. This theater piece includes emotive music, very respectful to Anne Frank's character. This is a moving musical with a strong positive message for humanity and hope. It's a perfect way for everyone to know about Anne Frank and her legacy, as well as the Holocaust. I promise you that there is not a single dry eye in the audience » said Serero.

The Cast includes: Julie Shapiro (Anne Frank), David Serero (Otto Frank), Ariana Ortmann (Margot), Carson Robinette (Peter), Eleanna Fin (Edith Frank), Anna Ginther (Miep), Jacob Waid (Hermann Van Pels), Samuel Aquilla Massey (Fritz Pfeffer), Shelby Cox (Augusta Van Pels), Alex Schecter (Narrator), Emily Samuelson (Soloist).

Anne Frank, a Musical plays seven performances at the Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th avenue), written by Jean-Pierre Hadida, directed & produced by David Serero, co-presented by Broadway Mad Production, Francine Disegni, Simon & Michal Kalfon.

Tickets are available on Telecharge.com or 212.239.6200.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You