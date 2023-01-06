AN EVENING OF RECKONING AND RISING With V to Feature Cynthia Nixon, Rosario Dawson & More at 92NY

Reckoning, the newest book from V (formerly Eve Ensler), Tony Award-winning, bestselling author of The Vagina Monologues, is the work of a lifetime - political, personal, profound, and more than forty years in the making.



Join V for An Evening of Reckoning and Rising featuring Paula Allen, Rosario Dawson, Noma Dumezweni, Dylan McDermott, Cynthia Nixon, and Marisa Tomei* reading from Reckoning as V-Day marks its 25th anniversary in 2023. In this moment of national reckoning with our past, V explores ways to create an unstoppable force for change, to love and survive love, to hold people and states accountable, to reckon with demons and honor the dead, to reclaim the body, and to see oneself as connected to a greater purpose.



Through her work, V invites us through a lifetime of writing, poetry, and activism, representing the methods through which she survived her own abuse and self-hatred, challenging the myths and narratives that have guided her life - and the core of ideas that have become the global V-Day/One Billion Rising movement to end violence against all women (cisgender and transgender), gender-expansive people, girls, and the earth.

The event will take place on Wed, Feb 1, 2023, 7 pm ET.



V will stay for a book signing following the talk.



*Line up pending scheduling changes