AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL Winner Naima Mora Will Lead THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF A WOMAN IN NEED Off-Broadway

Naima Mora, winner of America's Next Top Model, will star in the off-Broadway production of The Amazing Adventures of a Woman in Need.

"The Amazing Adventures of A Woman In Need" is the first piece written jointly by Naima Mora and Marishka S Phillips. The play celebrates four female archetypes that beg of the audience a sense of solidarity by exploring their lives as quintessential New Yorkers. This one woman show is moving, a tear jerker with many moments that will have you erupting with laughter. Naima is seated as the narrator, opening the play for three characters which we see are parts of her own inner dialogue. Penelope, the supermodel who never dies; Joanne, the self proclaimed stay at home dog mom; and Marisol Yanette Arnelis Rodriguez Lopes, the serial dater seeking modern day reparations. This play will take you on a beautifully moving journey that explores the human heart and what it means to live in solidarity as a New Yorker.

The production will run at the Triad Theater beginning October 16, and will be available to stream on-demand October 21-November 11.

Learn more at https://www.theamazingadventuresofawomaninneed.com/.

Naima is an internationally celebrated talent. She became famous after winning cycle 4 of hit tv series America's Next Top Model. Overnight she became a household name and her face synonymous with the world of fashion, beauty and pop culture. Since becoming a face for CoverGirl Cosmetics with her win, her career now includes being a world recognized, award winning model, actor, published author and inspirational speaker.

Naima is the author of "Model Behavior", an inspirational book for young people based on her experiences in life and in the fashion industry. It is available on amazon.com for worldwide distribution and has received news coverage with local syndicates including ABC Syracuse, CBS Good Day Sacramento and NPR Radio's "Insight". Naima has since turned her literary skills into an online course called "Model Know How", offering tools of confidence, technique and a thorough understanding of the business of the fashion and beauty industries. The course is now available as a certified program offered in colleges and universities around the United States.

Naima's recognition includes awards such as The California Legislature Assembly Certificate of Recognition and The Key of the City of Cincinnati for her exceptional work towards the embitterment of life and world peace. Her public speaking reached an international platform with a TEDx Talk and feature in SGI Peace Buddhist Organization's "Buddhist In America".

As a model, Naima has worked with some of the industry's leading clients. As an influencer, she has garnished partnerships with clients including Nike Women, Vita Coco, The WBNA, Verishop and L'Oreal. She most recently toured her book successfully at locations including Harvey Nichols in Leeds, UK and Atelier Cologne in NYC.