A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Musical Begins Off- Broadway December 1

A Christmas Carol the Musical returns for its 16th season Off-Broadway at the historic Players Theatre in the West Village on December 1.

Written by Brenda Bell with original music by Michael Sgouros, this treasured rendition of Charles Dickens' classic is the longest-running “A Christmas Carol” in New York City and has become a holiday tradition for New Yorkers and visitors alike.

As told in the original Victorian tale, miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by four forewarning ghosts who try to convince him that it is never too late to change his stingy ways. Will Scrooge catch the holiday spirit and save himself in the process? Find out by attending this beloved holiday musical featuring a British pantomime-inspired scenic design, singing and dancing by a cast of all ages, and a show the New York Times has said “completely captures Dickens' vision”!

