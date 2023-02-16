Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

92NY Announces Performance And Conversation With The Cast Of Roundabout Theatre Company's THE WANDERERS

Featuring Anna Ziegler, Sarah Cooper, Lucy Freyer, Katie Holmes, Dave Klasko, and Eddie Kaye Thomas, with Ruthie Fierberg, moderator.

Feb. 16, 2023  
92NY announces a performance of Anna Ziegler's hit play The Wanderers, followed by a conversation with members of the cast* and playwright, Anna Ziegler, moderated by Ruthie Fierberg, executive editor of Broadway News. This 92NY event takes place at Roundabout's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre - Laura Pels Theatre , 111 W. 46th St. on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available here.

Boasting a star-studded cast with Sarah Cooper, Lucy Freyer, Katie Holmes, Dave Klasko, and Eddie Kaye Thomas, The Wanderers tells the story of two Jewish couples grappling with big questions about the nature of happiness, spirituality, love, and the stories we tell about our lives. Hear members of the cast discuss the play, how they prepared for their roles, stories from backstage, and more.

*Please note, cast member participation in the conversation is subject to availability.

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.




