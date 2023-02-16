92NY Announces Performance And Conversation With The Cast Of Roundabout Theatre Company's THE WANDERERS

92NY announces a performance of Anna Ziegler's hit play The Wanderers, followed by a conversation with members of the cast* and playwright, Anna Ziegler, moderated by Ruthie Fierberg, executive editor of Broadway News. This 92NY event takes place at Roundabout's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre - Laura Pels Theatre , 111 W. 46th St. on Thursday, March 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available here.



Boasting a star-studded cast with Sarah Cooper, Lucy Freyer, Katie Holmes, Dave Klasko, and Eddie Kaye Thomas, The Wanderers tells the story of two Jewish couples grappling with big questions about the nature of happiness, spirituality, love, and the stories we tell about our lives. Hear members of the cast discuss the play, how they prepared for their roles, stories from backstage, and more.



*Please note, cast member participation in the conversation is subject to availability.

