59E59 Theaters to Hold Relaxed Performance Of CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS in June

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) have announced a Relaxed Performance of Cassie and the Lights, presented by Patch of Blue in association with New Diorama Theatre and Xinyi Shen for Verse Unbound and Amelia Campbell, which will be held on Saturday June 24 at 2:15 PM. Written and directed by Alex Howarth (he/him; Let the Right One In), Cassie and the Lights will begin previews on June 13 in Theater B with an opening night set for June 17 and running through July 2 as part of 59E59's Brits Off Broadway 2023 Season.

A Relaxed Performance is an accessible production of a play, musical or other theatrical experience designed to be inclusive and welcoming to individuals with neurodiverse needs as well as friends and family attending with them. Often there are minor technical modifications, resource materials created specifically for this audience, and clinically trained staff members available to assist when needed.

"It is such a pleasure to collaborate with 59E59 Theaters on their Relaxed Performance of Cassie and the Lights," says Accessibility Consultant Becca Yuré, Ph.D., BCBA, LBA. "When theatres open their doors inclusively, many more individuals have the opportunity to access theatre. There is nothing like the transformative power of theatre and sharing it with this particular community elevates the experience exponentially. I look forward to seeing everyone on June 24th."

Can kids be parents? Three sisters in foster care wrestle with that question as they try to write the next chapter in their story after important pages are torn out in this new play from Patch of Blue (We Live by the Sea, 2018).

Based on real life events and interviews with children in foster care, the show incorporates live music and video projection to transport audiences between the adult world and the at once more honest and more fantastical world of childhood, where much is mysterious but everything is possible.



Cassie and the Lights is a tender and playful examination of what makes a family and what holds it together.

The cast of Cassie and the Lights will include Alex Brain (they/them; We Live by the Sea), Emily McGlynn (she/her; Long Joan Silver), and Michaela Murphy (she/her; The Tempest). Teresa Origone (she/her; "Drugs") serves as Musician and Helen Chong (she/her; The Dumping Ground) serves as Understudy.

The performance schedule for Cassie and the Lights is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:15PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:15PM.

Tickets to Cassie and the Lights begin at $40 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/cassie-and-the-lights/.

Brits Off Broadway has been running at 59E59 Theaters since 2004 and has been described by the New York Times as "a highlight of the theatrical year in New York". This year's season has been co-curated by David Byrne, Artistic Director and CEO of New Diorama Theatre. New Diorama's previous productions at 59E59, including Secret Life of Humans, sold out at Brits Off Broadway. New Diorama previously co-curated the 2020 Brits Off Broadway Season, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The 59E59 Brits Off Broadway 2023 Season began with Breathless, presented by Theatre Royal Plymouth; followed by The Habit of Art, presented by Original Theatre; and Cecil Beaton's Diaries, presented by Evergreen Theatrical Productions.

The season will continue with we were promised honey!, presented by YESYESNONO Productions; followed by Orlando, presented by Jessie Anand Productions in association with BoonDog Theatre; and Being Mr. Wickham, presented by Original Theatre.

The season will conclude with Foxes, presented by Defibrillator and M. Green Productions; followed by Cassie and the Lights, presented by Patch of Blue, in association with New Diorama Theatre and Xinyi Shen for Verse Unbound; and the Bush Theatre production of Invisible, presented by Ameena Hamid Productions.

Patch of Blue is a multi award winning company creating fresh, exciting and touching theatre with live music that allows an audience to see the world through different eyes. We present our work at festivals and through international touring and are supported by Arts Council England. Our mission is to create, fresh, playful, socially engaged theatre with live music, and to amplify under-represented voices.

Verse Unbound founded by Xinyi Shen, is a London based theatre production company specialising in producing and events management for international festivals, touring and cultural collaborations. With a strong connection to both the China and UK theatres, it is established with an aim of working towards the development of both UK and Chinese theatre industries, personal and social development of young audiences, as well as contributing to cultural collaboration.

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

BECCA YURE, Ph.D., BCBA, LBA, is the Accessibility Consultant for 59E59 Theaters Relaxed Performance of Cassie and the Lights. She also supports other cultural organizations in New York to promote accessibility in theatre, such as Autism Friendly Performances with TDF (Theatre Development Fund) and Relaxed Performances with Roundabout Theatre Company. She earned a doctorate in behavior analysis, master's degrees in education and marriage and family therapy, and is a Licensed, Board Certified Behavior Analyst. Dr. Yuré is the Clinical Director of By Your Side Services Licensed Applied Behavior Analyst Practice PLLC, supervising and training providers, teachers, paraprofessionals, caretakers, and parents, and offering one-on-one direct treatment and Buddy Club friendship groups. She is an adjunct professor at The Chicago School for Professional Psychology and conducts research on applying the science of behavior to accessibility, music, dance, and theatre. She founded the non-profit organization BAMM Incluvision to support projects aimed at inclusion and accessibility in media from the inception of each creation. She is also a singer, actress, dancer, songwriter, and member of Actors Equity Association. Her original sensory-friendly musical, Little B's Big Holiday Wish, was performed in NYC. She also had the pleasure of writing and performing Santa and Little B: Zoom for the Holidays, Little B's Big Idea, and Little B's Broadway for TDF's Autism Friendly Performances. Whether as the creator of her own content or collaborating on other people's creations, she aims to elevate diverse voices and welcome audiences through access and inclusion.

