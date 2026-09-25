TREHOLT is Now Playing at Oslo Nye Teater
Performances will continue through Oct. 10.
Oslo Nye Teater will continue performances of the new musical “TREHOLT” through Oct. 10 at the theater’s Main Stage in Oslo, Norway. The musical is based on the story of Arne Treholt, the Norwegian diplomat who was convicted of treason and espionage during the Cold War and continued to maintain his innocence.
Written by Henriette Faye-Schjøll, with music by Peder Varkøy, “TREHOLT” follows a musical theater troupe as it investigates the story of Treholt and the people surrounding him. The production examines the difficulty of establishing a single version of events as the troupe encounters competing accounts and attempts to understand the historical figure and its own relationship to the story. The production is described by Oslo Nye Teater as a newly written musical combining satire, politics and drama.
The musical is directed and choreographed by Thea Bay, with scenery and costumes by Christina Lovery, lighting design by Martin Myrvold and sound design by Steffen Hofseth. Marianne Sævig and Ilene Sørbøe are the dramaturgs. Peder Varkøy and Aleksander Sjølie provide the orchestral arrangements.
Sindre Postholm stars as Arne Treholt. Henriette Faye-Schjøll plays Kari Storækre and other roles, while Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes plays Ørnulf “Ørnen” Tofte and other roles. Karoline P. U. Schau plays Jens Evensen, Torstein, a flight attendant, POT 1 and other roles, and Gunnar Eiriksson plays Titov, POT 2 and other roles. Sarah Christine Sandberg serves as understudy.
The production's live orchestra features Varkøy as conductor and pianist, Aleksander Sjølie on guitar, Andreas Stoltenberg Granerud on bass, Kristofer Staxrud on drums and percussion, and Morten Michelsen on clarinet and other woodwinds.
Performances after Sept. 25 are scheduled for Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.; Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.; Oct. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.; Oct. 6, 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m.; and Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. The production has a running time of approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including an intermission.
Ticket prices include the ticketing fee. Standard tickets are listed at 760 Norwegian kroner, with discounted prices of 350 kroner for audiences under 26 and students, and 610 kroner for seniors, OBOS members, Scenekort holders and groups of at least 20 people. Oslo Nye Teater is also offering a fall-break promotion with full-price tickets reduced to 375 kroner for performances from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4. Additional lower-priced seating categories are available through Ticketmaster.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
TREKKSPILL PÅ BRYGGA
Brygga Kultursal (10/18-10/18)
|
Oktoberfest 2026 | FREDAG
Vikingskipet (10/09-10/09)
|
Så slap dog af
Svendborg Teater (3/03-3/03)
|
Norsk Akevittfestival 2026: Konsert med Rotlaus
Fjellhaven (9/25-9/25)
|
ULD // St. Petri kirke
St. Petri Kirke (11/14-11/14)
|
Kattis Kamp
Edderkoppen Scene (11/05-11/05)
|
IN MEMORY OF ELVIS GOSPEL MED PAAL FLAATA OG GOSPELKORET REFLEX
Lillestrøm Kirke (11/13-11/13)
|
Den vesle bygda som glømte at det var jul | Teaterforestilling inne
Prøysenhuset (11/11-11/29)
|
Ride on Gospel med Odd René Andersen
Lillestrøm Kirke (10/25-10/25)
|
Utbrent av den hellige ånd
Oslo Nye Teaterkjeller’n (9/16-11/05)