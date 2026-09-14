FRANKENSTEIN Will Come to Det Norske Teatret

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Feil Teater will present a new stage adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein at Det Norske Teatret in Oslo beginning Sept. 24. The production, a co-production between Feil Teater and Det Norske Teatret, will play on Scene 3, with performances continuing through the fall. The production is intended for children ages 10 and older.

The production follows Victor Frankenstein, a young student who attempts to create life from a dead body. After successfully bringing his creation to life, Victor rejects the creature, setting off a series of events. The new adaptation combines horror and humor while exploring what makes someone a monster and the consequences of creating life.

The cast features Amanda Hedvig Strand, Amalie Ibsen Jensen, Sebastian Skytterud Myers, Johan Hveem Maurud, Ingrid Jørgensen Dragland, Kyrre Hellum and Jenny Mueni Ndunda. The production is based on Shelley's novel, with a script by Lars Halvor Andreassen, direction by Vilde Johannessen, set design by Strand, lighting and video design by Thomas Gallagher, music by Eirik Røland and dramaturgy by Anders Hasmo.

The currently announced performances include Sept. 24 at 6 p.m., Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., Sept. 26 at 5 p.m., Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled as part of the production's fall run. The running time has not yet been announced.

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