VIDEO: First Look At BLACKBEARD at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre presents Blackbeard, a world premiere musical commissioned by Signature Theatre with book & lyrics by John Dempsey (Signature's The Witches of Eastwick, The Fix), music by Dana P. Rowe (Signature's The Witches of Eastwick, The Fix), and directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer(Broadway's Gigi, Follies, and Signature's Titanic). Blackbeard will run from June 18 through July 14 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre.

After learning he's a wanted man by the British army, Blackbeard and his merry crew of maritime marauders embark on a fantastical journey across the globe to raise an undead pirate army from the depths of the sea.

"Blackbeard is the perfect finale to our 18/19 season," said Eric Schaeffer. "This adventurous musical promises to be an entertaining ride. Blackbeard marks Signature's fifth musical production by John Dempsey and Dana Rowe and we have an amazing cast and design team assembled to bring this magical story to life. As we turn the MAX Theatre into a sailing pirate ship and ocean we look forward to kicking off the summer with this hilarious and wildly original adventure for the entire family."

The production stars Chris Hoch (Broadway's War Paint, Matilda The Musical, La Cage Aux Folles) as Blackbeard. Hoch is joined by Rory Boyd (Lyric Stage Company's Camelot) as Roger, Maria Egler (Signature's A Little Night Music) as La Mer/Morgan, Ben Gunderson (Signature's Grand Hotel) as Gerrick/Maynard, Kevin McAllister (Broadway's Come from Away, Signature's Grand Hotel) as Caesar, Christopher Mueller (Signature's Passion) as Kamikaza/Jack Five Fingers, Nova Y. Payton (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin') as Dominique/Sal, Lawrence Redmond (Signature's Grand Hotel) as Samuel, Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar) as Kali Maa/Shanti, and Bobby Smith (Signature's Grand Hotel) as Karl.

The creative team includes Choreography by Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Billy Elliot The Musical, Passion), Musical Director and Co-Orchestrator David Holcenberg (Broadway's Groundhog Day, Signature's Light Years), Co-Orchestrator/Keyboard Programmer Scott Wasserman (Broadway's Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), Scenic Design by Paul Tate DePoo III (Signature's Grand Hotel), Lighting Design by Chris Lee (Signature's Light Years), Costume Design by Erik Teague (Constellation Theatre's The Master & Margarita), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's Grand Hotel), Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's Grand Hotel), Fight Choreography by Casey Kaleba (Signature's Billy Elliot the Musical), Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Julianne Menassian, Production Assistant Joey Blakely, and Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise.





