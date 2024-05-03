MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD Will Close 51st Season At Four County Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To close out their 51st Season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD opening May 3 in the Cellar. MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD is written by Leslie Ayvazian, Brooke Berman, David Cale, Jessica Goldberg, Beth Henley, Lameece Issaq, Claire LaZebnik, Lisa Loomer, Michele Lowe, Marco Pennette, Theresa Rebeck, Luanne Rice, Annie Weisman, and Cheryl L. West.

Conceived by Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein, MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD was written by a collection of noted American Playwrights who reveal, with illuminating insight, the humor, raw emotions, and rocky roads we experience in life. What results is a joyous, moving, hilarious, and altogether thrilling theatrical event. Utterly unpredictable, MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy, and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. You don't have to be a mother to relate to and enjoy this play - you just have to know a mother...or have seen one in the wild.

This production is directed by Devynn Thomas and stars an ensemble cast including Sara Conklin, Kristen Dillehunt, Elizabeth Rose, March Schindler, and Kathy Semerling. Cheryl Mares serves as Swing for the production.

Rounding out the production staff are Katie Hutchins as Production Stage Manager, Mary Speed as Scenic Designer, Paige Campbell Johns as Costume and Properties Designer, Steven Reid as Lighting Designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Karen Zimet as Assistant Stage Manager, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, Nicholas Edelman as Shop and Build Supervisor, Jennifer Phelps as Theater Office Manager, Edward Warwick White as Marketing Director.

MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD opens May 3, 2024, and runs weekends in the Cellar through May 19, 2024. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Tickets are $15 for general admission seating. The Cellar is Four County's intimate black box theater space. Seating is limited.

MATURE CONTENT ADVISORY: MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD is intended for mature audiences. This production contains adult situations and discussions, including explicit language. Parental discretion advised.

