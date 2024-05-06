ArtsFairfax Reveals 2024 ArtsFairfax Awards Honorees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 ArtsFairfax Awards on Friday, October 25, 2024 will celebrate the Peterson Family Foundation, philanthropist Anne R. Kline, dancer and choreographer Shu-Chen Cuff, and the early cancer detection nonprofit We Rock Cancer for their visionary contributions to the arts in Fairfax and Northern Virginia.

“The arts in Fairfax are so varied and vibrant that there is truly something for everyone. This year's ArtsFairfax Awards honorees, who include among them a veteran-founded nonprofit, a banker, a dancer, and a family foundation, all come from different places in the world, reminding us that when we invest in the arts we bring our whole selves to the task. I'm inspired by how each and every one of us can improve the Fairfax community through local arts and culture,” says Stuart Holt, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.

Held annually to raise the visibility of arts and culture throughout Fairfax County and the Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, the ArtsFairfax Awards include a reception, luncheon, and awards ceremony. The fundraising event attracts more than 350 guests, including local, state, and federal elected officials, as well as private supporters, business professionals, and arts and community leaders.

“The arts make us human, and our humanity is needed now more than ever,” says Bev Cosham, Board of Governors Chair of Reston Community Center (RCC), a Visionary Sponsor of this year's ArtsFairfax Awards. “Reston Community Center supports ArtsFairfax through this annual celebration of great arts achievement and philanthropy because we know that it is the creative work of our artists that lifts us up when our spirits flag. We congratulate the awardees and are grateful for all the artists and arts supporters who make Fairfax County a great place.”

Proceeds from the ArtsFairfax Awards help sustain the critical services, resources, and support the nonprofit provides for the local arts sector and the broader community. As Fairfax County's local arts agency, ArtsFairfax serves more than 200 arts and culture nonprofits by distributing County funds to the arts, connecting artists and arts organizations to each other and to civic partners, and promoting arts and culture activities for approximately 1.2 million County residents.

