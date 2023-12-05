BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards December 5th Standings; THE PROM Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

The Doorway Singers - AN OLDIES CHRISTMAS - Jubilation, Fredericksburg 13%

Kai B. White - NEW MUSICALS CABARET - Coastal Broadway Collaborative 11%

Hernando Umana - MISCAST CABARET - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 10%

Tara Moscopulos - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 9%

Elise LeGault - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 8%

Lee Dean - SWINGIN' WITH ELVIS - The Prizery 7%

Sarah Coleman - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Amanda Johnson - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Maya Garcia - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Robert Shirley - 75TH ANNIVERSARY - LTVB 6%

Ben Armstrong - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Lexi Fontaine - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Matthew Carter - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Wallace - ALL SHOOK UP - Hurrah Players 12%

Dana Margulies Cauthen - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 9%

Stephanie Wood - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Héctor Flores Jr. - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta and Katherine (Kat) White - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Hattiebell Jones - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Stephanie Wood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Jeff Warner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 5%

Lillian Merritt - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 5%

Amy Harbin - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 3%

Erin McMillen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Coral Mapp - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little theatre of va beach 3%

Erin McMillen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Amy Harbin and Erin Matteson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Lily Tobin - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Matt Karris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Jeff Warner - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Nick Kepley - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Simeon Rawls - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sandy Short - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theatre 9%

Jaia Cooper and Micah Cook - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 9%

Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta, Myra Yougquist-Slaydon, Emily Mimmack - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 9%

Cynthia Thomas - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 8%

Jessica Gaffney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Christine Yepsen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Christine Yepsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Jeni Schaefer - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Meg Murray - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

David Prescott & Robert Shirley - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Meg Murray - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Marissa Danielle Duricko - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Robert Shirley & Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Christine Yepsen - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Marianne Dominy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 3%

Patty Samuels - THAT'S SO GOOCHLAND - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

Austin Ishiguro - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Audrey Hamilton - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

David Prescott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jeannie Ruhland - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

David Prescott - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jeni Schaefer - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Bottari and Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - 2023 2%

Marilyn Bailey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Keighley Dawn - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - James River Theater Company 1%



Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 21%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 20%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 19%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 17%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 14%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeff Corriveau - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 10%

Sharon Cook - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Dustin Williams - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 6%

Erin Foreman - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 6%

Sarah Brogden and Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Jeff Krantz - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Amy Harbin - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Héctor Flores Jr. - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Patrick A'Hearn - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Chip Gallagher - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Penny Ayn Maas - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Marc Tuminelli - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Ja'Mel Dean - SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 3%

James Moye - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Kerri Crosby - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Matt Karris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 3%

Patrick A'Hearn - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Chip Gallagher - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Michelle Velastegui - LITTLE MERMAID - Masterworks 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - VaRep 1%

Rick Hammerly - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Anita Winslow - JUNIE B. JONES - Spotlight Productions 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sharon Cook - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 8%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

Dustin Williams - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Jeff Seneca - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Denis Deane - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 7%

Billy Bustamante - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Jason Kypros - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 5%

Deneen Safritt/Steve Allen - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Sydney Johnson & Dakota Jones - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 5%

Sherry Forbes - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Trey Delpo - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 5%

Steve Allen - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Jewell and Ernelle Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 5%

Derrion Hawkins - TIME’S UP - ODURep 4%

Dustin Williams - NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Julia Stein - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Kay Lynn Perry - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Mark Shanahan - THE 39 STEPS - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

Jeff Seneca - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beac 2%

Debra Clinton - ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

Dorothy Holland - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - LEWISTON - Hattheatre 1%

Sharon Ott - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Virginia Rep 1%

Gary Spell - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 10%

ALL SHOOK UP - Hurrah Players 9%

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 5%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 3%

URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Dylan Boggs - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Derrion Hawkins - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 7%

Scott Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 7%

Weston Corey - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Michael Jarett - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Addie Pawlick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Scott Chapman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Jason Amato - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 5%

Mike Hilton - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

James Cooper - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Noah Young - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Christina Watanabe - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Bill Webb - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Michael Jarett - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Dillon Bates - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 3%

Travis Stoy - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Bill Webb - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Akin Ritchie - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 3%

Sydney Johnson - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Kevin Neilson-Hall - KID FRANKENSTEIN - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Akin Ritchie - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 2%

Joe Doran - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Mike Hilton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Akin Ritchie - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dianna Swenson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hurrah Players 10%

Allan Decipulo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 8%

Carson Eubank - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Jeremy Craft - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Sumner Jenkins - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 7%

Andre Magalhaes - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Joshua Jannotta - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Ben Blanchard - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Bethany Costello - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Johnson Scott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 5%

Carson Eubank - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Treyvon Smith - SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 4%

Nancy Whitfield - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Sam Saint Ours - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Allan Decipulo - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Alan Plado - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

David Prescott - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Carson Eubank - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

James and the Giant Peach - ANDRE MAGALHAES - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Jason Marks - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%



Best Musical

THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 12%

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 7%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 6%

URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 6%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 5%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Richmond Triangle Players 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - The Underground Performing Arts Collective 24%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 19%

IOLA’S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 19%

PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 8%

SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 7%

TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 7%

AFTER DECEMBER - Virginia Rep 6%

HOW TO BRUISE GRACEFULLY - Cadence Theatre Company 4%

REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeiders American Dream Theater 4%

CROSS STITCH BANDITS - Cadence Theatre Company 2%

A CUT ABOVE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tehya Logue - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 10%

Gabriella Waite - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 6%

Sofia Jameson Strick - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 6%

Christopher Sanders - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Connor Crowley - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Tré Porchia - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Hubbard Farr - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Jacquez Linder-Long - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Laura Boyett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 3%

Jarrett Jay Yoder - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Mia Haymes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Kenzie Vanderwerker - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Anna Super - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Coral Mapp - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Ashlee Walbauer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Rebecca Spitzer - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 2%

Adam Hughes - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 2%

Brandon Bayse - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Grace Fitzpatrick - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 2%

Willow Harris - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Mia Haymes - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Jennifer Johnson Brown - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 2%

Evan Snead - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 2%

Adrianne Hick - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Janae Thompson - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 6%

Tony Quaranta - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Carson Cooper - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 4%

Ashlee Rey - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Jewell Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 4%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 4%

Anna Sosa - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Clifford Hoffman - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Beverly Owens - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Destiny Deater - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 3%

Will Cloud - LEND ME A TENOR - Commerce Street Thester 3%

Thomas Hall - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Jack Fellows - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Ted Kraje - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 3%

Davis Haymes - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Kobie Smith - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jennifer Lent - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 2%

Jeffrey A Haddock - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Ryan Davis - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%

Clifford Clark - 12 ANGRY MEN - Williamsburg Players 2%

Felicia Fields - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 2%

Anne Michelle Forbes - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

John Gunnoe - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%

Jason Marks - ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 8%

12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 8%

IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 7%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 6%

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 4%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 4%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 4%

REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 4%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 3%

PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

FLYING WEST - Generic Theater 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

MARVIN'S ROOM - Regent University Theater 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%

NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - Cadence Theatre Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Virginia Opera 61%

TOSCA - Opera on the James 31%

FELLOW TRAVELERS - Virginia Opera 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank Foster - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Jeff Corriveau - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 9%

Dustin Williams/ Christine Yepsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Trey Delpo - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 6%

Glenn Semones - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

Jimmy Ray Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Scott Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 5%

Jimmy Ray Ward - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Dustin Williams - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Mike Hilton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Donna Lawheed - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Josafath Reynoso - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Jessica Lahm - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Jim Lyden - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Deb Loving - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

Frank Foster - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 3%

Sandy Lawrence - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Walter Jameson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Ernelle Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 2%

Dahlia Al-Habieli - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Donna Dickerson - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Sandy Lawrence - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Sandra Epperson - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 2%

Jimmy Ray Ward - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Dave Hobbs - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 12%

Kal Bosley - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Brian Canonico - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 9%

Erin Foreman - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 7%

Savannah Woodruff - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Serenity Jones - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Savannah Woodruff - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Sherry Forbes - WHITE CHRISTMAS - LTVB 5%

Sydney Johnson - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 5%

Steven Allegretto - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 5%

Derrion Hawkins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 4%

Steven Allegretto - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Dave Petry - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Serenity Jones - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Savannah Woodruff - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Joey Luck - AFTER DECEMBER - Virginia Rep 3%

Tosin Olufolabi - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

Jeff Seneca - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jacob Mishler - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Jimmy Dragas - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Steven Allegretto - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - LEWISTON - Hattheatre 1%

Gabs Perry - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Rainier Trevino - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 9%

Jarrett Bloom - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Erin McMillen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Carly Murray - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 6%

Andrew Smith - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 6%

Megan Livingston - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Chonise Thomas - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Rebecca Spitzer - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Stephanie Wood - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

De'vonte Rush - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Ted Kraje - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 3%

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Mayalin Quinones - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 3%

Jackie Adonis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Alan Hoffman - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Caroline Hines - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Joshua Lindevaldsen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Jessica Lahm - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Steve Jackson - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Stephen Shelter - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Jeff Davis - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Dave Hobbs - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Scott Wichman - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Adam Hughes - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 1%

Sharon Cook - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Moriah Leeward - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 10%

Tré Porchia - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 7%

Megan Livingston - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Stephen Shelter - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Victoria Blake - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

De'Vonte Rush - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Chris Shepard - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 4%

Adam Hughes - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 4%

Jennifer Lent - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 4%

Destiny Deater - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 3%

Gabriella Mirabella - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Tony martin - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 3%

Isis Percell - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Dakota Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL... MORE OR LESS - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

Beverly Owens - NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Ryan Clemens - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

Alana Dodds Sharp - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Carson Cooper - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Michelle Jenkins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Carson Cooper - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Elizabeth Byland - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

Ashlee Rey - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 2%

Tiffany Siddiky - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Brennan Jones - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Arlynn Parker - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MADAGASCAR - Hurrah Players 14%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 11%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 10%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 10%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 10%

THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 9%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 7%

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 7%

JUNIE B. JONES - Spotlight Productions 3%

GREEN BEATS, LIVE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

THAT'S SO GOOCHLAND - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

CHILDREN'S THEATRE OF HAMPTON ROADS - Around the World in 80 Days 1%

HUGS AND KISSES - Virginia Rep 1%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - Virginia Rep 1%

