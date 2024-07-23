Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for Virginia Stage Company's 46th Season. The season will begin in early September at the historic Wells Theatre and run through the end of March, 2025.

Kicking off the season, is the beloved classic comedy Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring, from September 4 -22, 2024. Every family has secrets, and the eccentric Brewster family is no exception. When theater critic Mortimer Brewster comes home to announce his engagement, he discovers his two spinster aunts' macabre secret: their pension for poisoning lonely old men as an act of mercy! Further complications arise as he deals with a brother who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and another murderous brother returning home after plastic surgery to hide from the police. Between grappling with family loyalty or obeying the law, it will be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his own wedding. This madcap comedy is sure to keep audiences laughing and on the edge of their seats!

Moving into October, VSC will present Kate Hamill's Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really. A feast for the eyes and the mind, take a bite out of this Victorian horror story reimagined through the sharp, contemporary humor of Kate Hamill. This story of Dracula is unlike any you've ever seen — follow these reinvigorated characters through the dark in this disquieting, yet comedic drama that explores the nature of predators, monsters, and the terrors of everyday life. This re-imagined tale of Bram Stoker's classic reveals new monsters beneath the skin and drives a stake right through the patriarchy. This delicious production runs from October 16 -November 3, 2024.

For the first time anywhere, Mark Shanahan's two holiday plays will run in rep: A Merry Little Christmas Carol and A Sherlock Carol. Catch one of Hampton Roads' favorite holiday traditions with A Merry Little Christmas Carol and follow the tale of Ebeneezer Scrooge's one night journey from being a miser to opening his heart and letting the Christmas spirit in. Then catch the joyous and clever production of A Sherlock Carol, the continuation of A Merry Little Christmas Carol. Moriarty is dead, to begin with, and Sherlock is a haunted man. But when a grown Tiny Tim comes knocking on his door asking for an investigation into the untimely death of Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Uncover the mystery through this jovial journey in one of the best places to be during the holiday season…Why the Wells Theatre, of course! It's simply Elementary! Watch both shows back to back to experience the ultimate holiday cheer! These two shows will run in rep starting December 4 - December 29, 2024.

Ushering in 2025, VSC is proud to present the regional premiere of James Ijames' Fat Ham. Step aside, Hamlet. Meet Juicy, a young Southern queer college boy grappling with grief, identity…and now the ghost of his father demanding vengeance for his murder!? Set against the backdrop of a family wedding barbecue, will the poetic and sensitive Juicy lose his courage to get the answers he needs or will he find the strength to ‘his own self, be true.' This Pulitzer-Prize-winning adaptation serves a juicy blend of comedy, drama, and social commentary with a side of soul food; and reimagines this timeless classic with a bold and innovative look that shatters stereotypes and celebrates identity, togetherness, and the meaning of family. This production runs from January 29 - February 16, 2025.

The exciting season ends with Little Shop of Horrors. It Sings. It Shudders. It…Eats People? Dive into this gut-bustingly quirky cult classic where screams of terror and laughter go hand in hand! Seymour is a meek wallflower taking care of a wilting flower shop in Skid Row all alone. That is until a miraculous plant of otherworldly origins appears with the answer to all of his troubles. But when this plant begins to crave more than sunlight, will Seymour be able to keep Audrey II's appetite whetted, or will this maniacal, musical, marigold turn Mushnik's Flower Shop into its buffet forever!? This succulent mix of rock, romance, mayhem, meatloaf, and razor-sharp teeth collide in a mouthwatering, theatrical extravaganza that has delighted audiences for years. This hilarious and thrilling musical runs from March 6 - 30, 2025.

SINGLE TICKETS

Tickets to each performance are now on sale and start as low as $25. Preview performances are the first weeknight performances and opening night is the first Saturday performance. Ticket prices depend on performance time and section of the theatre. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at (757) 627-1234.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS

Subscription packages are still available and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (757) 627-1234 Monday through Friday from 10am - 3pm or visiting https://www.vastage.org/season46.

New subscriptions run from $110 - $390 and are subject to change based on seating location and performance dates. Note that A Merry Christmas Carol is an add-on performance and as such is not included in the subscription price. Tickets to an add-on performance are $50.00 per ticket per show, with children tickets (ages 17 and under) available to A Merry Christmas Carol at $25.00 per ticket.

