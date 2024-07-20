5th Wall Theatre to Present SANCTUARY CITY and More in 2024/2025 Season

See the lineup below!
5th Wall Theatre has unveiled their 2024/2025 season, celebrating empowering stories that inspire change. This year, under the leadership of our new Artistic Director Kaitlin Paige Longoria, they will present two remarkable productions that explore themes of courage, friendship, and the human spirit.
Opening the Season:
Directed by 5th Wall Theatre's Artistic Director Kaitlin Paige Longoria
Running: October 17 - November 2, 2024
Location: Virginia Rep's Theatre Gym (114 W. Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220)
H*tler's Tasters Synopsis:
Three times a day, every day, a group of young women have the opportunity to die for their country. They are Adolf Hitler's food tasters. *H*tler's Tasters* is a fictional retelling of a largely unknown story of the young German women conscripted to taste Adolf Hitler's food for poison. This dark comedy explores the way girls navigate sexuality, friendship, patriotism, and poison during the Third Reich. Using an anachronistic retelling of a historical footnote, *H*tler's Tasters* considers what girls discuss as they wait to see if they will survive another meal.
Spring Production:
Performances: March 6-22, 2025
Location: Richmond Triangle Players (1300 Altamont Ave, Richmond, VA 23230)
Sanctuary City Synopsis:
In post-9/11 Newark, NJ, two teenagers who were brought to America as children become one another's sanctuaries from harsh circumstances. When G becomes naturalized, she and B hatch a plan to marry so that he may legally remain in the country and pursue the future he imagines for his life. But as time hurtles on and complications mount, the young friends find that this act challenges and fractures the closest relationship either has ever had.
