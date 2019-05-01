Tina Hutchence, Sister Of The Late Michael Hutchence, To Host INXS Tribute Show

Tina Hutchence, sister of the late INXS front-man, Michael Hutchence, has recently published an intimate biography on her brother and will be on hand to host the KICK - The INXS Experienceshow at The State Theatre in Falls Church, Virginia on Friday, May 17th and will meet with audience members afterward to discuss her new book.

Hutchence recently attended two sold out shows for KICK - The INXS Experience (Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, PA on February 1st and Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY on February 2nd) and raved about the band's performance.

"When the music started up," says Hutchence, "the seated audience made their way to the stage so fast I felt like I was at an INXS concert 25 years ago! It was insane. If you have never checked out KICK - The INXS Experience and are wondering, I'm telling you that this band of 7 delivers like no other; I guarantee you are going to enjoy yourself and will become a fan. They are fantastic; great musicians, and [lead singer] Cory Massi has this magnificent voice - nobody is trying to be INXS or Michael Hutchence - they don't need to. Such a joy to watch. If you are an INXS fan, I advise you to catch one of their shows - this band is amazing!"

A limited number of copies of Hutchence's book will be available for purchase at the show."MICHAEL, My Brother, Lost Boy? of INXS," also available online at www.bookdepository.com, is the story of the life and death of the legendary lead singer of INXS, as remembered by his sister Tina. Michael Hutchence died at only 37 but his fans are legion. He fronted a band that was one of the biggest in the world. Huge through the 1980s across the globe, INXS broke the mold by merging dance and rock with a sexy, infectious romanticism.

Tina adored Michael from the start. From a twelve-year-old holding him in her arms as a newborn, to being his teenage nanny, Tina remained Michael's trusted confidant until his sudden death. Tina's intimate and detailed telling of her brother's story - from faltering teenager with a lisp to raging rock star - blazes with love and adventure, and includes the acquired brain injury that changed everything for Michael. A cry from the heart celebrating the 'lost boy of INXS', Michael Hutchence, this personal and heartfelt biography reveals the incredible, rollercoaster life of Australia's most enduring superstar and shares the private moments of an adored brother, son and father.

Christina 'Tina' Hutchence was born in Melbourne, Australia and managed to attend school in all three eastern states across six schools in four years. As a teenager she moved to Hong Kong and followed her mother into the motion picture industry as a makeup artist, a career she continued in after moving to California in her early twenties. Tina continues to keep Michael's memory alive sharing his story and supporting the Traumatic Brain Injury Association. She is the mother of two children and the proud grandmother to 5.

KICK - The INXS Experience, the most authentic recreation of the highly-popular 80s supergroup, INXS will replicate the LIVE INXS concert experience in Falls Church, VA when they perform at The State Theatre on Friday, May 17th at 9:00 p.m. Tickets $20, available at www.thestatetheatre.com.

KICK, the only internationally-touring INXS tribute band, delivers a high-energy, 90-minute jam-packed set featuring INXS' biggest hits, including "Need You Tonight," "Devil Inside," "New Sensation," "Disappear," and "Suicide Blonde," along with some of the deeper tracks from INXS' extensive catalog, including fan favorites "Stay Young," "To Look At You," "I Send A Message," and "Shine Like It Does."

With a career spanning 40 extraordinary years and a solid chart history that includes seven Billboard Top 10 hits (# 1 Need You Tonight, # 2 Devil Inside, # 3 New Sensation, # 4 What You Need, # 7 Never Tear Us Apart, # 8 Disappear, and # 9 Suicide Blonde), INXS is undoubtedly one of the world's most successful bands. In the United States alone, they have sold over 15 million albums, making them the third-highest selling Australian music act in the U.S. behind AC/DC and The BeeGees. Few rock bands have achieved the success and longevity that INXS has enjoyed.

