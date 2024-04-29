National Chamber Ensemble To Present Season Finale Concert In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Chamber Ensemble will perform an extraordinary program of classical music for their Season Finale on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7:30 pm at Marymount University's Ballston Auditorium in Arlington.

Concerto Celebration: Bologne, Mendelssohn and Beethoven will feature several masterworks in a unique combination, including two famous concertos performed in an intimate chamber music setting. The evening concert will open with a delightful work by Joseph Bologne, also known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges' and affectionally nicknamed the Black Mozart.

The National Chamber Ensemble will feature the exquisite Violin Concerto in E minor, by Felix Mendelssohn brought to life by the artistic director Leonid Sushansky's passionate violin.

"My Mother taught the piece to me when I was 12 and it has been a joy to perform it with many orchestras since,” said Sushanky. “The Mendelssohn Concerto still seems to be one of the most requested and beloved concert pieces. We are really looking forward to sharing this amazing work with our audience and also a masterpiece by Beethoven featuring my friend, pianist Carlos César Rodriguez."

The program concludes with Beethoven's dramatic Piano Concerto No. 5, “The Emperor.” Piano virtuoso, Carlos César Rodriguez will perform this extraordinary work which was written in 1809.

This season was dedicated to featuring works by women composers and composers of color in every concert along with other standard masterworks. This finale will be no exception. Music transcends time and space and brings all people together in appreciation of beauty, harmony, and the power of music.

From classical to contemporary compositions, the National Chamber Ensemble's internationally acclaimed musicians provide outstanding performances of chamber music. The NCE brings together composers, musicians, performers, and audiences to create an environment that is fun, welcoming, engaging and offers the connoisseur, as well as the first-time concertgoer, an exciting musical experience.

Artists for this concert are Leo Sushansky (violin, artistic director) and Carlos César Rodríguez (piano) Najin Kim (violin), Hanbing Jia (violin), Uri Wassertzug (viola), Setven Honigberg (cello).

CHOOSE HOW YOU ATTEND

Each ticket comes with the (unlimited) ability to stream the concert one week after the concert date. It's such a gift that we can all partake in these performances in person, but also a gift that we can watch these wonderful performers in our pajamas! There's something for everyone in the National Chamber Ensemble's latest season.

