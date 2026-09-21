ArtsFairfax ARTOBERVA to Return with Over 60 Deals and Free Events
The celebration will include live theater, music, dance, and culinary offerings, with 30 events entirely free to the public.
ArtsFairfax invites locals to take advantage of over 60 unique discount deals and free events programmed by a mix of 40 artists and arts organizations for artoberVA, a month-long celebration of local arts and culture.
'For the full month of October, ArtsFairfax wants Virginians to discover the wealth of artistry from Fairfax County artists and arts organizations. artoberVA is our invitation to Fairfax residents to invest in their local economy by supporting local artists,' says Stuart Holt, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.
'We've truly embraced a wide range of artforms to offer more deals from more partners. Participants can engage with the arts on offer now, or buy ahead for the holidays and spring season,' says Allison Mui, ArtsFairfax Director of Advocacy & Communications.
ArtsFairfax has successfully doubled the number of opportunities from last year's celebration and boasts live theater, music, dance, and learning opportunities as well as culinary treats among its offerings. Participants can try a free dance class, purchase artwork at a discount, or take advantage of ticket offers for live performances.
30 of the listed events are entirely free to the public, including two events supported by ArtsFairfax:
October 14: ArtsFairfax artoberVA Social Hour at Pars Place
Meet artoberVA partners and learn about their current deals and offers while enjoying the art on display at Pars Place. For this free social hour, ArtsFairfax invites you to mingle with local artists and arts organizations for a night filled with good conversation, new connections, and a refreshing treat provided by artoberVA culinary partner Tysons Creamery. Registration is required.
October 17: World Singing Day at Fair Oaks Mall
The Fairfax Jubil-Aires, with support from ArtsFairfax and Fair Oaks Mall, present a World Singing Day Sing-Along on October 17, from 3:00-4:30pm. The first of its kind in Fairfax, this free public sing-along will join over 100 communities across 28 different countries in a global celebration of song and music. All singers and singing groups are welcome to join the fun; songbooks will be provided.
As part of ArtsFairfax Presents, the nonprofit's initiative to exhibit local artists in daily spaces, ArtsFairfax will open two shows in the month of October: The Great Outdoors at Lincolnia Senior Center (October 1 – January 15, 2027) and Through Me: Where Wonder Finds a Way at Springfield Town Center (October 8 - March 30, 2027).
ArtsFairfax Presents 'The Great Outdoors' at Lincolnia Senior Center
In partnership with Fairfax Count Neighborhood and Community Services, ArtsFairfax features nine local artists in a mixed media show that celebrates the green spaces of Fairfax County and the surrounding region.
ArtsFairfax Presents 'Through Me: Where Wonder Finds a Way' at Springfield Town Center
In partnership with Springfield Town Center, ArtsFairfax features Precious Burger, a Fairfax County-based contemporary mixed media artist in a show that highlights her vibrant, layered paintings that explore joy, wonder, connection, and possibility. 'Through Me: Where Wonder Finds a Way' will be on view from October 2026 through March 2027.
artoberVA is presented in collaboration with CultureWorks, the local arts agency based in Richmond, Virginia, for National Arts & Humanities Month from October 1-31, 2026.
For a full listing of artoberVA offers, visit ArtsFairfax.org/artoberVA.
2026 ARTOBERVA CULTURAL PARTNERS
Updated as of September 18; ArtsFairfax will accept partnerships through September 30.
ART & DESIGN
- AB EX FFX at Rotary Art Gallery
- Great Falls Studios
- Liz Edelson Design
- McLean Project for the Arts
- Reston Art Gallery & Studios
- Squill Calligraphy Studio
- Workhouse Arts Center
ART SKILLS & LEARNING
- Community Studio
- NovaLabs
- OLLI Mason
CULINARY ARTS
- Bold Bakery
- Tysons Creamery
DANCE
- Conservatory Ballet
- Greater Washington Chinese Dance
- Virginia Ballet Company and School
FESTIVALS
- Fall Fest at Workhouse Arts Center
- City of Fairfax's Fiesta Fairfax!
- Mason Arts Festival
- McLean ArtFest
FILM
- ARTScreen, City of Fairfax
- Movies that Move, Reston Community Center
LITERARY ARTS
- Better Said Than Done
- Fall for the Book
MUSIC
- Alfred Yun Quartet
- Fairfax Jubil-Aires
- Fairfax Symphony Orchestra
- Great Falls Philharmonic
- Herndon Regional Wind Ensemble
- Mary Voutsas
- Reston Community Center
- Reston Community Orchestra
- Vienna Choral Society
- Voce Chamber Singers
- Woodbridge Flute Choir
THEATER
- 1st Stage Theatre
- City of Fairfax Theatre Company
- Creative Cauldron Stage
- McLean Community Players
- NextStop Theatre
- Providence Players of Fairfax
- Resonance Improv Alliance
- Shakespeare Opera Theatre
ABOUT ARTSFAIRFAX
Driven by the belief that the arts are essential to our lives and strengthened by a diversity of perspectives, experiences, and audiences, ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency. Their mission is to invest in and amplify the arts for all of the 1.2 million residents across Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church. By offering vital funding, advocacy, and professional opportunities to the local arts sector, ArtsFairfax promotes the arts' capacity to cultivate community and fuel social and economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in 1964, ArtsFairfax is funded in part by the County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts, as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals.
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