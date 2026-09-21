ArtsFairfax ARTOBERVA to Return with Over 60 Deals and Free Events

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ArtsFairfax invites locals to take advantage of over 60 unique discount deals and free events programmed by a mix of 40 artists and arts organizations for artoberVA, a month-long celebration of local arts and culture.

'For the full month of October, ArtsFairfax wants Virginians to discover the wealth of artistry from Fairfax County artists and arts organizations. artoberVA is our invitation to Fairfax residents to invest in their local economy by supporting local artists,' says Stuart Holt, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.

'We've truly embraced a wide range of artforms to offer more deals from more partners. Participants can engage with the arts on offer now, or buy ahead for the holidays and spring season,' says Allison Mui, ArtsFairfax Director of Advocacy & Communications.

ArtsFairfax has successfully doubled the number of opportunities from last year's celebration and boasts live theater, music, dance, and learning opportunities as well as culinary treats among its offerings. Participants can try a free dance class, purchase artwork at a discount, or take advantage of ticket offers for live performances.

30 of the listed events are entirely free to the public, including two events supported by ArtsFairfax:

October 14: ArtsFairfax artoberVA Social Hour at Pars Place

Meet artoberVA partners and learn about their current deals and offers while enjoying the art on display at Pars Place. For this free social hour, ArtsFairfax invites you to mingle with local artists and arts organizations for a night filled with good conversation, new connections, and a refreshing treat provided by artoberVA culinary partner Tysons Creamery. Registration is required.

October 17: World Singing Day at Fair Oaks Mall

The Fairfax Jubil-Aires, with support from ArtsFairfax and Fair Oaks Mall, present a World Singing Day Sing-Along on October 17, from 3:00-4:30pm. The first of its kind in Fairfax, this free public sing-along will join over 100 communities across 28 different countries in a global celebration of song and music. All singers and singing groups are welcome to join the fun; songbooks will be provided.

As part of ArtsFairfax Presents, the nonprofit's initiative to exhibit local artists in daily spaces, ArtsFairfax will open two shows in the month of October: The Great Outdoors at Lincolnia Senior Center (October 1 – January 15, 2027) and Through Me: Where Wonder Finds a Way at Springfield Town Center (October 8 - March 30, 2027).

ArtsFairfax Presents 'The Great Outdoors' at Lincolnia Senior Center

In partnership with Fairfax Count Neighborhood and Community Services, ArtsFairfax features nine local artists in a mixed media show that celebrates the green spaces of Fairfax County and the surrounding region.

ArtsFairfax Presents 'Through Me: Where Wonder Finds a Way' at Springfield Town Center

In partnership with Springfield Town Center, ArtsFairfax features Precious Burger, a Fairfax County-based contemporary mixed media artist in a show that highlights her vibrant, layered paintings that explore joy, wonder, connection, and possibility. 'Through Me: Where Wonder Finds a Way' will be on view from October 2026 through March 2027.

artoberVA is presented in collaboration with CultureWorks, the local arts agency based in Richmond, Virginia, for National Arts & Humanities Month from October 1-31, 2026.

For a full listing of artoberVA offers, visit ArtsFairfax.org/artoberVA.

2026 ARTOBERVA CULTURAL PARTNERS

Updated as of September 18; ArtsFairfax will accept partnerships through September 30.

ART & DESIGN

AB EX FFX at Rotary Art Gallery

Great Falls Studios

Liz Edelson Design

McLean Project for the Arts

Reston Art Gallery & Studios

Squill Calligraphy Studio

Workhouse Arts Center

ART SKILLS & LEARNING

Community Studio

NovaLabs

OLLI Mason

CULINARY ARTS

Bold Bakery

Tysons Creamery

DANCE

Conservatory Ballet

Greater Washington Chinese Dance

Virginia Ballet Company and School

FESTIVALS

Fall Fest at Workhouse Arts Center

City of Fairfax's Fiesta Fairfax!

Mason Arts Festival

McLean ArtFest

FILM

ARTScreen, City of Fairfax

Movies that Move, Reston Community Center

LITERARY ARTS

Better Said Than Done

Fall for the Book

MUSIC

Alfred Yun Quartet

Fairfax Jubil-Aires

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra

Great Falls Philharmonic

Herndon Regional Wind Ensemble

Mary Voutsas

Reston Community Center

Reston Community Orchestra

Vienna Choral Society

Voce Chamber Singers

Woodbridge Flute Choir

THEATER

1st Stage Theatre

City of Fairfax Theatre Company

Creative Cauldron Stage

McLean Community Players

NextStop Theatre

Providence Players of Fairfax

Resonance Improv Alliance

Shakespeare Opera Theatre

ABOUT ARTSFAIRFAX

Driven by the belief that the arts are essential to our lives and strengthened by a diversity of perspectives, experiences, and audiences, ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency. Their mission is to invest in and amplify the arts for all of the 1.2 million residents across Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church. By offering vital funding, advocacy, and professional opportunities to the local arts sector, ArtsFairfax promotes the arts' capacity to cultivate community and fuel social and economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in 1964, ArtsFairfax is funded in part by the County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts, as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 04 Hrs 17 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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