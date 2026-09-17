SWEENEY TODD to be Presented at Riverside Center For The Performing Arts
Christopher Sanders and Nancy Anderson lead the cast of Sondheim's 1979 Broadway musical in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Sweeney Todd will be presented at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, running September 9 - October 25, 2026. The 1979 Broadway musical is based on a 1970 play by Christopher Bond and a mid-1800s Victorian penny dreadful called The String of Pearls. Barber Sweeney Todd was wrongfully convicted of a crime, and his family has been tortured in his absence, but he knows the judge to blame. When he meets Mrs. Lovett, a scheming pie shop owner, their taste for revenge brings a new flavor to London. The complex music and lyrics, by Stephen Sondheim, beautifully tell this tragic tale of obsession, hope, love, and grief.
Sweeney himself will be played by regional favorite, Christopher Sanders. Riverside audiences will remember his performances as King Arthur in Camelot, and Daddy Warbucks in Annie. The actor playing Mrs. Lovett, Nancy Anderson, is new to Riverside Center but no stranger to the stage. Anderson has performed on Broadway, The West End, and several national tours. She is now passing down her experience and knowledge at several colleges and universities.
Sweeney Todd's captured daughter, Johanna, and her forbidden love, Anthony Hope, will be played by Madison Cox and Marco Giacona, respectively. The production will also feature John Sheldon as Tobias Ragg, Andy Wynn as Judge Turpin, Ian Lane as Beadle Bamford, Elizabeth C. Butler as Beggar Woman, and Daniel Pippert as Adolfo Pirelli.
Sweeney Todd is known for its music, including the impressive ensemble vocals. The ensemble features Lizzie Bartlett, Josh Carias, Amelia Elias, Christopher Florio, Andrea Kahane, Daniel Kamalić , Aileen Mitchener, Riley Pugh, Austin Rose, Veronica Schoenster, Abigail Weinel, and Evan Zimmerman. Offstage understudies include Kevin Cleary, Aimée Zappa, and Clay W. Muir.
The creative team is led by CEO, Producing Artistic Director and Director Patrick A'Hearn, Assistant Director/Choreographer Stephanie Wood, and Music Director Carson Eubank. The design team includes Scenic Designer Christian Fleming, Lighting Designer Weston Corey, Sound Designer Justice Craig, Costume Designer Bee Gable, and Wig Designer Bethany Cheek.
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