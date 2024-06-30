Review: FIVE GO ON AN ADVENTURE at Pumphouse Theatre, Auckland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Children’s theatre – is there a magic recipe that will turn out a delicious treat? Yes, indeed there is – and Tim Bray is a master chef. Take one of the world’s most famous children’s writers, Enid Blyton, add the fun of children wanting an adventure, use the best of cast ingredients, add very quirky characters, and sprinkle it with the appealing nature of a dog, stir in the spice of enchanting music and soundtrack, direct it with inspired vision…. and you will have theatre that is certainly worth relishing. Tim says that “having read all twenty one “Famous Five” books… they are all real page-turners.” The official opening of this world premiere certainly captivated the younger audience, aged as young as 4. This production will particularly appeal to children aged 5 – 10.

Working seamlessly to convey the engaging narrative right from the captivating postmen opening, and to continually absorb the audience in the various elements of the adventure are the very talented cast. These ensure the action and dialogue are easily followed by the younger audience: Jesse Park, Kazim Khan, Izzy Creemers, Danielle Nicholson, Kat Glass, George Maunsell, Zach Te Maari, Phoebe Scott, Rebekka Schulze. The Famous Five are a group of children who have the sort of adventures most kids dream about – fuelled by ham rolls and ginger beer. This adventurous hike soon turns into a cold night overhearing villains and coded messages and then following a set of clues. The highlights of the action include the crossing of rivers, the decision to go “snooping” at Two Trees, working out the secret message that is overheard, rafting on the lake, and a superbly choreographed and executed dive to the bottom of the lake to retrieve the bundle (of treasure).

Every show is the result of talented teamwork - the sous chefs - working in collaboration to reinforce the director’s recipe. The design team of Rachael Walker (Set Designer and Props), Grant Reynolds (Set Realisation and Props Construction), Steve Marshall (Lighting), Marshall Smith (original music score and sound) , Linda McFetridge (Movement Coach), Vicki Slow(Costume) are joined by Paul Lewis (Puppetry Designer and Maker) to craft a lively cohesive creation. The lighting is atmospheric, effectively capturing a range of moods, tension, and suspense, and scenes such as the marshes, the farm, the lake, and Beacons Hill. Marshall Smith’s engrossing original soundtrack captures the energy of the production and is truly enchanting.

Timmy the dog deserves special mention. Professional puppeteer and creator, Paul Lewis, who generally creates puppets for screen (Sweet Tooth, Minecraft, Rule of Jenny Pen) brought Timmy to life. Timmy’s puppet operators (Toby Swann/Thomas Treymanne) are superb, allowing Timmy to be a dog (rather than acting as a dog) , who doesn’t always pay attention, who sniffs the ground when he’s in a new location, who barks and whines and wags his tail enthusiastically. The head was sculptured 3D and has a trigger mechanism to open its mouth, a light aluminium frame, and foam legs – but we forget all that! Thomas Treymanne (Gala opening operator) so embodies the dog himself in mood and demeanour that, as a human, he becomes inconspicuous.

There’s touches of adult humour to appreciate – such as Postman Pat. And best of all, there’s a good moral example or two – the children are all very responsible and polite, writing thank you letters, always paying their way when buying food, speaking to each other with courtesy, listening to each other’s ideas, and honest. “You are the kind of kids we want in the country – responsible” says the Police Inspector.

The Tim Bray Theatre Company is Auckland’s leading theatre for children and Tim Bray’s imaginative interpretation and direction of Enid Blyton’s tenth Famous Five book is creative spellbinding storytelling at its finest. This is a collaboration with UNITEC, providing third year acting students, a secondment to work in a professional environment. As always, we see inclusion at its best, the contribution of the NZ sign language interpreter at the side of the stage (Platform Interpreting NZ Ltd.) ensuring that everyone can follow the narrative.

This lively production runs from 29 June til 20 July in Auckland, at The Pumphouse, Takapuna. This includes school holidays – so take the children along! What the audience can expect is a supremely staged yarn – energetic, imaginative, and skilfully told. Oh – and lashings of ginger beer!

Tickets are very reasonably priced - available at timbray.org.nz

Comments